Consumers paid a contractor thousands but didn't get what they were promised

The Daily Beast

Kamala Harris’ staffers were left angry and frustrated by attempts by the vice president and her campaign leaders to sugarcoat their election nightmare. Harris was blasted for her “happy talk” after an all-in call on Thursday night to thank exhausted campaign workers. “Yeah, this sucks... We all just speak truth, why don’t we, right?” she said, according to Axios. “There’s also so much good that has come of this” campaign.