Containers Float Down River After Barge Collides With Bridge in Rotterdam

Containers were seen floating down the Nieuwe Maas river in Rotterdam on Wednesday, September 11, after a cargo barge collided with a bridge.

Footage by Sander Janssen showed at least three containers floating away from the Willemsbrug.

A spokesman for harbor operator Havenbedrijf Rotterdam said the vessel lost five containers in the collision. Four were retrieved but one sank. Credit: Sander Janssen via Storyful