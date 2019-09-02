Conte calls for Italy to be "more educated" after Lukaku subjected to racist abuse

SHOWS: CAGLIARI, ITALY (SEPTEMBER 1, 2019) (ESTE NEWS - ACCESS ALL)

1. (SOUNDBITE) (Italian) INTER MILAN MANAGER, ANTONIO CONTE, SAYING:

"I didn't hear the chants against (striker Romelu) Lukaku. That said... I can't comment on this episode because I haven't heard the chants but on many other situations I believe that in Italy we must improve a lot and be more educated and respectful towards those doing their job."

3. (SOUNDBITE) (Italian) INTER MILAN MANAGER, ANTONIO CONTE, SAYING:

"In other countries there is great respect. The fans support their team and they don't insult the coach, they are much more focused on the team and they are demanding so that the players can give their best but then it ends there."

STORY: Inter Milan's coach Antonio Conte on Sunday (September 1) said Italian fans should be more respectful after Belgium international Romelu Lukaku was subjected to racist abuse as he scored a second-half penalty to earn his new side a 2-1 victory at Cagliari in Serie A.

The former Manchester United striker appeared to be the target of monkey chants from the home crowd at the Sardegna Arena as he prepared to take the decisive spot kick.

The 26-year-old Lukaku sent goalkeeper Robin Olsen the wrong way with 20 minutes remaining to mark his second goal in as many games for his new club before turning to glare at the home fans responsible for the taunts.

