Contentious capital gains tax change to face vote at House of Commons Monday
The federal government is ready to proceed with a controversial tax hike announced in the April budget. It applies to capital gains above $250,000 — capital gains are the profit made on the sale of stocks, investment properties or a business. Some professionals like doctors and lawyers are against the hikes, citing retirement planning concerns. But as David Akin reports, the Liberals may be more concerned about scoring political points over the opposition.