Trump nominee Pete Hegseth weathers Democrats' grilling to emerge largely unscathed

Updated

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the Pentagon, Pete Hegseth, endured fierce Democratic grilling over everything from his inexperience, alleged drinking and his past opposition to women in combat to emerge largely unscathed among Republicans at his confirmation hearing on Tuesday.

Hegseth, a former Fox News host and decorated veteran, is one of the most controversial figures ever nominated to be Secretary of Defense and any vote to confirm him is expected to be very close.

But he weathered the four-hour hearing without making any major gaffe that might have alienated Republicans and even won critical backing from Republican Senator Joni Ernst, who holds sway in her party.

Several other committee Republicans, to laughter from a friendly audience packed with supporters wearing Hegseth hats, praised the 44-year-old, who has slammed diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in the military, and, in his latest book, questioned whether the top U.S. general has the job because he's Black.

Asked if he would fire the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General C.Q. Brown, if he takes over the military, a possibility first reported by Reuters, Hegseth declined to rule it out, saying he would be carrying out a broad review.

"Every single senior officer will be reviewed based on meritocracy, standards, lethality and commitment to lawful orders they will be given," Hegseth said.

Hegseth had strongly opposed women in combat roles but walked back that stance during the hearing.

"Mr. Hegseth, I do not believe that you are qualified to meet the overwhelming demands of this job," said Senator Jack Reed, ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

A number of episodes have sparked concern, including a 2017 sexual assault allegation against Hegseth that did not result in charges and which he denies. He has also been accused of excessive drinking and financial mismanagement at veterans' organizations. Hegseth has vowed to abstain from alcohol if confirmed and said he made financial errors but denied wrongdoing.

Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand slammed Hegseth's past remarks about women, saying he would have to fundamentally change how he sees women who constitute 18% of the U.S. military.

"We have hundreds - HUNDREDS - of women who serve in the infantry, lethal members of our military ... But you degrade them," Gillibrand said in a heated exchange.

"Please explain these types of statements because they're brutal, and they're mean."

Despite strong support from Trump's Republicans, Hegseth's confirmation will likely be by a narrow margin, compared with the 93-2 vote for President Joe Biden's defense secretary, Lloyd Austin, and 98-1 for Jim Mattis, Trump's first nominee for the position.

After the hearing, Ernst, who pundits speculated could vote against Hegseth and perhaps convince others to do the same, said she supported Hegseth.

"Our next commander in chief selected Pete Hegseth to serve in this role, and after our conversations, hearing from Iowans, and doing my job as a United States Senator, I will support President Trump’s pick for Secretary of Defense," Ernst said in a statement.

As Hegseth walked into the packed hearing room, he was greeted with cheers and a standing ovation, with chants of "USA, USA, USA" and a shout of "Get 'em, Petey."

Senator Roger Wicker, the Republican who leads the committee, endorsed Hegseth, calling him "unconventional," and adding, "Regarding his personal conduct, Mr. Hegseth has admitted to falling short, as we all do from time to time."

Republican senators, including Markwayne Mullin and Tim Sheehy, strongly backed Hegseth. Mullin dismissed concerns about him, particularly his personal life, as political theater.

"It's all for show," Mullin said.

ACCOUNTABILITY IS COMING

Hegseth's opening remarks, praising Trump, were repeatedly interrupted by protesters. He vowed to restore a "warrior culture" to the U.S. military and said accountability was coming for those who fall short.

"Everyone from the top, from the most senior general to the most lowly private, (we) will ensure that they're treated fairly," Hegseth said.

When asked about remarks opposing women in combat, Hegseth cited the need to eliminate quotas for frontline roles. Gillibrand fired back that no such quotas exist.

During the hearing he told Ernst, herself a veteran, that he would support women in combat "given the standards remain high, and we will have a review to ensure the standards have not been eroded."

Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth, a veteran who lost both legs during combat in Iraq, chided Hegseth over gaps in his knowledge of foreign policy and lack of management experience.

"You say you care about keeping our armed forces strong ... then let's not lower the standards for you. You sir, are a no-go at this station," Duckworth said.

In a 2021 incident first reported by Reuters, Hegseth was branded an "insider threat" by a fellow member of the Army National Guard over his tattoos. Hegseth noted the incident during the hearing, which led him to be pulled from Guard duty in Washington during Biden's inauguration.

In recent weeks, Trump's party has coalesced around his pick.

Still, the slim Republican Senate majority means that Hegseth can lose support from no more than three senators to be confirmed, if Democrats and independents unite against him.

Cabinet nominees almost never lose Senate votes. The last nominee who was defeated was former Senator John Tower, a nominee to be Secretary of Defense, in 1989. Tower was investigated over claims of drunkenness and inappropriate behavior with women.

If confirmed, Hegseth could make good on Trump's promises to rid the military of generals he accuses of pursuing progressive diversity policies.

The next secretary of defense faces huge challenges, including active conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza and the expansion of China's military, which received only glancing attention during a hearing focused far more on culture war issues.

The committee is expected to vote on Hegseth's nomination as soon as Monday, the day of Trump's inauguration, paving the way for his consideration by the full Senate.

(This story has been refiled to say 'Democrats' instead of 'Democrat' in the headline)

(Reporting by Phil Stewart, Idrees Ali and Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Don Durfee, Nick Zieminski and Lisa Shumaker)

    Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said Tuesday she is supporting Pete Hegseth’s nomination to serve as secretary of defense after President-elect Donald Trump's nominee faced a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing. In an interview with Iowa radio station WHO, Ernst said, “Yes, I will be supporting President Trump's pick for secretary of defense, Pete Hegseth.” Ernst ignored repeated questions from reporters as she left her Capitol Hill office Tuesday evening and deferred to a statement that she issued later, in which she said, “Our next commander in chief selected Pete Hegseth to serve in this role, and after our conversations, hearing from Iowans, and doing my job as a United States Senator, I will support President Trump’s pick for Secretary of Defense.”

    With 30 miles (48 km) of tall black temporary fencing, 25,000 law enforcement officers and security checkpoints set up to process hundreds of thousands of spectators, Washington is braced for President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration next week. The Monday swearing-in on the steps of the U.S. Capitol and parade to the White House will follow a weekend featuring protests by Trump's opponents and parties and rallies by the Republican's supporters. The inauguration follows a campaign marked by two attempts on Trump's life - including one from a would-be assassin who nicked his ear with a bullet - and a pair of New Year's Day attacks on ordinary Americans.

  • This combination of photos shows former vice-president Mike Pence, left, in Arlington, Va., on July 17, 2023, and Donald Trump in Bedminster, N.J., on June 13, 2023. Pence was among a number of officials to tell Trump his claims of a stolen election were false, the special counsel Jack Smith writes.

    Donald Trump engaged in an "unprecedented criminal effort" to "unlawfully retain power" after losing the 2020 election, Jack Smith said in a report published early Tuesday by the U.S. Justice Department, with the special counsel expressing confidence in the prospects for a conviction at a trial that will not happen now that Trump is returning to the White House.The report details the special counsel's decision to bring a four-count indictment against Trump, accusing him of plotting to obstruct the collection and certification of votes following his 2020 defeat by Democratic President Joe Biden.It concludes that the evidence would have been "sufficient to obtain and sustain a conviction"&nbsp;at trial, but his election win on Nov. 5 effectively ended the case. Previous Justice Department guidance has advised against indicting a sitting president, and Trump would have undoubtedly moved to shutter the probes after his Jan. 20 return to office.Smith's report asserted that Trump's claims of voter fraud&nbsp;—&nbsp;whether it was unfounded allegations of non-citizen voting or voting machine manipulation&nbsp;—&nbsp;were "demonstrably and, in many cases, obviously false.""Trump used these lies," Smith writes, "as a weapon to defeat a federal government function foundational to the United States' democratic process."This combination of photos shows former vice-president Mike Pence, left, in Arlington, Va., on July 17, 2023, and Donald Trump in Bedminster, N.J., on June 13, 2023. Pence was among a number of officials to tell Trump his claims of a stolen election were false, according to Smith's report. (The Associated Press)Trump's own vice-president and other high-ranking administration officials, as well as state officials closest to the administration of the election, rebutted his claims of fraud both in public and private."Mr. Trump's false claims were repeatedly debunked, often directly to him by the very people best positioned to ascertain their truth," Smith wrote.Trump's former attorney general William Barr has previously said he told the president at the time there was no widespread fraud in the election, and a cybersecurity division in Trump's administration reached the same conclusion. This came before a mob of his supporters tried to stop Congress from certifying the election on Jan. 6, 2021, resulting in violence at the Capitol.Decision to forego Insurrection Act charge explainedMuch of the evidence cited in the report has been previously made public.But it includes some new details, such as that prosecutors considered charging Trump with inciting that attack on the U.S. Capitol under a U.S. law known as the Insurrection Act.Prosecutors ultimately concluded that such a charge posed legal risks and there was insufficient evidence that Trump intended for the "full scope" of violence during the riot."The office did not find any case in which a criminal defendant was charged with insurrection for acting within the government to maintain power, as opposed to overthrowing it or thwarting it from the outside," said Smith.This image from police body-worn camera video shows some of the violence that resulted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Prosecutors in the special counsel's office considered, but rejected, a charge of Trump under the Insurrection Act. (Department of Justice/The Associated Press)The indictment charged Trump with conspiring to obstruct the election certification, defraud the United States of accurate election results and deprive U.S. voters of their voting rights.Smith's office determined that charges may have been justified against some co-conspirators accused of helping Trump carry out the plan, but the report said prosecutors reached no final conclusions.Several of Trump's former lawyers had previously been identified as co-conspirators referenced in the indictment.Prosecutors gave a detailed view of their case against Trump in previous court filings. A congressional panel in 2022 published its own 700-page account of Trump's actions following the 2020 election.Both investigations concluded that Trump spread false claims of widespread voter fraud following the 2020 election and pressured state lawmakers not to certify the vote, and ultimately, also sought to use fraudulent groups of electors pledged to vote for Trump&nbsp;in states actually won by Biden, in a bid to stop Congress from certifying Biden's win.The effort culminated in the Jan. 6, 2021&nbsp;attack on the U.S. Capitol, when a mob of Trump supporters stormed Congress in a failed attempt to stop lawmakers from certifying the vote.Smith's report noted that the Trump pressure campaign was selective."Significantly, he made election claims only to state legislators and executives who shared his political affiliation and were his political supporters, and only in states that he had lost," he wrote.Smith's case faced legal hurdles even before Trump's election win. It was paused for months while Trump pressed his claim that he could not be prosecuted for official actions taken as president.The Supreme Court's conservative majority largely sided with him, granting former presidents broad immunity from criminal prosecution."Before this case, no court had ever found that presidents are immune from criminal responsibility for their official acts, and no text in the Constitution explicitly confers such criminal immunity on the president," wrote Smith."The [special Counsel] office proceeded from the same premise," he said.After the release, Trump, in a post on his Truth Social site, called Smith a "lamebrain prosecutor who was unable to get his case tried before the election."In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland made public by the U.S. Justice Department, Trump's lawyers called the report a "politically-motivated attack" and said releasing it ahead of Trump's return to the White House would harm the presidential transition.Read the special counsel report:Report into documents on holdA second section of the report details Smith's case accusing Trump of illegally retaining sensitive national security documents after leaving the White House in 2021, which also led to a criminal indictment.Smith was appointed by Garland to investigate both matters in November 2022&nbsp;—&nbsp;the same month Trump announced his plans to contest the 2024 election.The Justice Department has committed not to make that portion public while legal proceedings continue against two Trump associates charged in the case, Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira. The charges against Trump himself were dropped in a ruling by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, which Smith's team planned to appeal prior to Trump's election win on Nov. 5.Cannon has ordered the Justice Department for now to halt plans to allow certain senior members of Congress to privately review the documents section of the report.Smith, who resigned last week and has faced relentless criticism from Trump, also defended his investigation and the prosecutors who worked on it.WATCH l Breaking down the New York sentence: "The claim from Mr. Trump that my decisions as a prosecutor were influenced or directed by the Biden administration or other political actors is, in a word, laughable," Smith wrote in a letter detailing his report.Trump was convicted in a New York state case on 34 felony counts involving a scheme to falsify business records in connection with hush money payments to a porn actress, but a judge last week spared him fines or a prison term. The conviction will still assure&nbsp;that Trump will become the first president to take office with a felony conviction on his record.A Georgia district attorney obtained an indictment for Trump and several associates including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows with respect to election interference in that state. But the case got bogged down in appeals and hearings over Fulton County Fani Willis's administration of the case, and she is currently appealing her removal from the case by a state body.

