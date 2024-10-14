Continued U.S. Farm Bill delays affecting Ohio farmers, local food banks
The continued delays with the U.S. Farm Bill are impacting the farming and food-insecure populations.
The continued delays with the U.S. Farm Bill are impacting the farming and food-insecure populations.
The former president reportedly lashed out about donors not appreciating him at the dinner, according to 'The New York Times'
Michael Moore wants President Joe Biden to leave the White House a “hero.” According to the renowned filmmaker, the president ought to take advantage of “full immunity” and pass a “bucket list” of reforms in his last 100 days in office. “With a simple stroke or two of your presidential pen, you can make life better for millions of people in ways you never would’ve dreamed possible,” Moore wrote on his Substack on Saturday.Referencing the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on presidential immunity tha
JD Vance couldn’t muster up a defense of Donald Trump’s repeated mischaracterizations of migrant issues in Aurora, Colorado, on Sunday, so he resorted to a familiar one for a successful author: semantics.This Week host Martha Raddatz questioned Vance about Trump’s Springfield, Ohio-esque assailment of the town and the subsequent pushback by its Republican mayor Mike Coffman. Trump had claimed the city was “conquered” by Venezuelan gangs, while Coffman said Trump’s descriptions “have been grossly
Donald Trump, while giving a speech Friday in Colorado during which he used teleprompters, falsely claimed that he doesn’t use them.Not only that, but the chronically truth-averse candidate repeated a debunked assertion on the same topic: that Vice President Kamala Harris used a teleprompter during her Univision town hall the day prior.“Did you see where she did a town hall yesterday and she used a teleprompter? I never saw a town—you don’t use teleprompters. We don’t use teleprompters, period,
Former President Donald Trump called for a protester at one of his rallies to “go back home to Mommy” to “get the hell knocked out of her,” his latest instance of using violent language when confronted by demonstrators. The protester was ejected from Trump's Saturday evening rally in Coachella, California. Trump continued, imitating the imagined mother: “'Was that you, darling?' And she gets the hell knocked out of her.”
Politico White House reporter Daniel Lippman joins CNN’s Victor Blackwell to discuss why he believes former President Donald Trump’s rhetoric has gotten darker after Trump suggested violence while addressing what appeared to be a heckler during his California rally.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Minutes after Donald Trump delivered his standard warnings about drug dealers and criminals illegally crossing the border during a Saturday campaign event, the former president heard from someone who was once in the country illegally but now plans to vote for him.
Former President Trump’s campaign swiped at his opponent, Vice President Harris, and her campaign following the release of her medical report, alleging she has a “much lighter” campaign schedule. Steven Cheung, the Trump campaign’s communications director, claimed in a Saturday statement that the GOP nominee “voluntarily released updates from his personal physician, as well as…
The Alien Enemies Act of 1798, which gives the president power to detain or deport foreign "enemies," could be broadly applied to target any non-citizens that Trump declares a threat
Meghan McCain, the daughter of late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), pushed back against Vice President Harris’s mention of her father at a rally earlier this week, claiming Democrats are trying to “reinvent history.” “Now, I know democrats want to reinvent history and turn my Dad into any illusion you guys need him to be depending…
OTTAWA — A growing number of Liberal MPs are banding together to convince Prime Minister Justin Trudeau it's time to step down, although he appears to retain support from his cabinet.
In a Friday social media post, John McCain's daughter accused Democrats of trying to "bastardize" the late senator's legacy for political gain.
Iran’s government is extremely nervous and has been engaging in urgent diplomatic efforts with countries in the Middle East to gauge whether they can reduce the scale of Israel’s response to its missile attack earlier this month and – if that fails – help protect Tehran, sources familiar with the matter told CNN.
Drivers blocking live lanes of traffic and builders taking up space in roadways will face increased fines after city council greenlit new measures to fight gridlock on Toronto's streets.The changes are part of the latest version of the city's congestion management plan. Councillors approved the suite of measures this week, including new steps to speed up construction on major streets, better coordination of road closures and increased enforcement against drivers who violate the rules. Deputy May
In May, after I saw and reviewed the how-Donald-Trump-learned-to-be-Donald-Trump biopic “The Apprentice” at the Cannes Film Festival, I had dinner with a group of very sharp-minded film folks, and we all agreed that the movie, if treated with the right marketing savvy, had the potential to make a splash. A few days later, I woke …
Saudi Arabia has signaled that is is ready to flood the market with oil if OPEC doesn't commit to curbing supply. That bodes ill for Russia.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who is the Republican presidential candidate, said he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "like two days ago." Trump was asked when last he spoke to the Israeli leader during a Fox News interview that aired on Sunday. It was their first meeting since the end of Trump's presidency.
Quaid recently spoke at a Trump rally in California.
While Vance admitted that his ‘childless cat ladies’ remarks were ‘dumb’, he went on to stand by his argument, claiming that the US has become ‘almost pathologically anti-child’ and that not having children due to concerns about climate change is ‘bizarre’
Jost mocked the Ohio senator's attempts to dodge a question on Trump's loss in the last presidential election.