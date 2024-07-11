Continuing to work to solve cold cases
Steven Bryan was found safe with his mother Deborah Bryan and her boyfriend Caleb Blevins, per police
Morris resigned in June after admitting to the incident which allegedly occurred on Christmas Day 1982
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana sheriff says a 1-year-old “miracle baby” survived two days of sometimes stormy weather before a truck driver spotted him crawling along a roadside the day after his 4-year-old brother was found dead and his mother was arrested in Mississippi.
CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago woman convicted of killing and dismembering her landlord and storing some of her remains in a freezer has been sentenced to 58 years in prison.
A Brampton mom says she was dragged by a car and seriously injured while trying to help her 12-year-old son sell a pair of high-end sneakers to someone they met on Facebook Marketplace.Vashtie Doorga posted an online ad to sell a pair of Air Jordans in the recently relaunched "Military Blue" colourway and found an "adamant" customer. The mother and son decided to meet around 7:15 p.m. on June 26 in a residential area near Dixie and Father Tobin roads. A short time later, Doorga found herself blo
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian warlord Salvatore Mancuso on Wednesday was released from prison in the South American country after repeatedly asking the courts to approve his freedom and promising to collaborate in the government’s rapprochement with illegal armed groups.
TAGAYTAY, Philippines (AP) — Two Australian nationals and their Filipina companion were killed in a hotel in a popular resort city south of the Philippine capital and police were trying to identify and track down the suspects, officials said Thursday.
LONDON (AP) — British police said they found Wednesday the man suspected of killing three women, the wife and daughters of a well-known BBC radio commentator, near London in a brutal crossbow attack.
The child was hospitalized following the July 6 incident but is now in "good health," police tell PEOPLE
Police were attacked after they found a suspect device while attending the scene of a sudden death.
Months after Maury-Ange Faith Martinez disappeared, police have charged Allen Kerr, Sean Deschauzer and Jasmine Craig in connection with her death
Samantha McCormack and her ex-boyfriend Robert Keith Elmore Jr. have been convicted of killing 18-month-old Enzo McCormack
Trooper Shane Roper has been charged with manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the May killing of Olivia Flores, per authorities
Kenya Tilford, 41, is accused of murdering 27-year-old Concetta Morton
MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — A man charged in the death of Dennis Day, an original cast member on Walt Disney's “Mickey Mouse Club” television program in the 1950s, has been sentenced to just over four years in prison after entering a modified guilty plea this week.
Vytautas Kiminius was jailed in October 2021 for 12 years for drug and money laundering offences.
U.S. Border Patrol agents found the mother and child walking barefoot at a ranch in Webb County on Saturday. They had been reported missing on July 3.
The body of 31-year-old Jazmeen Williams was found July 5 in a sleeping bag next to trash bags on East 27th Street in the city's Kips Bay neighborhood
NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona rancher who was unsuccessfully tried in the fatal shooting of a Mexican man on his property will not be retried, a judge ruled Tuesday.
LONDON (AP) — A man suspected of killing two sisters and their mother in a crossbow attack was in “serious condition” at a London hospital, British police said Thursday as officers continued to carry out further searches of properties.