Continuous snowplowing causes issues with buried cars in Greater Cincinnati
Emmarae Gervasi disappeared from Suffolk County, N.Y., on Dec. 8
Linda De Sousa Abreu was charged after a video of the activity was shared on social media.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The driver charged with killing NHL hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, as they cycled on a rural New Jersey road pleaded not guilty to the indictment Tuesday after turning down a prosecution offer of 35 years in prison.
The news caught retired Ottawa police investigator Randy Wisker by surprise.It came via a courtesy call informing the former serious crimes detective sergeant about a break in an unsolved homicide he had worked on three decades earlier. The victim, 22-year-old Christopher Smith, had been fatally stabbed in an altercation on the Portage Bridge between Ottawa and Gatineau in the early morning hours of April 12, 1996.At the time, police said Smith was attacked by an unknown assailant while walking
No sex on Saturdays, Sundays, or one of three obtuse 40-day periods throughout the year. Also, no imagining things. Or mouth stuff.
Nearly nine years after Jessie Simpson was beaten into a coma in Kamloops, his family has yet to see any money from a multi-million dollar settlement. As Angela Jung reports, his mother was back in court today, fighting for the money awarded to her son in 2021.
“The female matches the description of Jennaleah “Jenna” Hin, who was reported missing/endangered on December 30, 2024,” officials said
Shannon Wayne Agofsky and Len Davis both filed emergency petitions prevent their death sentences from being commuted to life in prison without parole.
A Turkish national flew from Paris to the islands of St-Pierre-Miquelon in hopes of sneaking into Canada, but with no idea how. That is, until he met a Canadian sailboat owner in a bar, who offered to transport him across the 25-kilometre stretch of ocean separating the French archipelago from the south coast of Newfoundland.That plan, hatched over drinks, didn't go smoothly for either man, as detailed in the sworn affidavit of a Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) investigator filed last month
Pavan Kumar Moodalkatte says he has complained to the Department of Health six times in the past 16 months.After opening a Fredericton take-out offering South Asian food in August, 2022, he said he has seen business at his Riverside Café steadily drop. Moodalkatte blames that on increased competition from unlicensed kitchens.He began complaining to health inspectors and others with the Department of Health in September 2023, about these new businesses that turn up on Facebook, WhatsApp and other
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s interim police chief said Monday that she has fired a police officer who in 2023 struck and killed a graduate student from India while responding to an overdose call.
Warning: This story contains details of intimate partner violence and may affect those who've experienced or been impacted by it.A 43-year-old Edmonton woman found dead along the banks of the North Saskatchewan River is being remembered as a caring, kind-hearted mother.Ashley Burke was found dead on Dec. 30, east of the Quesnell Bridge near Whitemud Park on the riverbank in southwest Edmonton.Homicide detectives say her death was the result of intimate partner violence. Daniel Boothman, 31, has
Lisa Campbell-Goins allegedly had a feeding tube placed into her granddaughter
Stephen Andrew Leedy, 59, faces charges of producing child sexual abuse material and enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity
Mukesh Chandrakar's corpse was found with severe injuries consistent with a blunt-force attack, police say.
Corey Pritchett Jr. allegedly kidnapped two women from a bowling center in Houston in November before relocating to Dubai
"He won't be a 'John Doe' anymore," said family members of James Raymond Stewart.They recently travelled from the United States to Amherstburg, Ont., to visit his gravestone for the first time, according to an OPP YouTube video.Feet of two of Stewart's family members are shown at his gravesite. This is the first time his family was able to see where he was buried after finding a genetic match. (OPP/YouTube)Stewart's body was discovered May 29, 2003 at the Livingston Channel in the Detroit River
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Two bodies were found in the landing gear compartment of a JetBlue aircraft at a South Florida airport, the latest security breach involving the nation's aviation system, authorities said.
The highly decorated soldier who exploded a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump hotel in Las Vegas used generative AI including ChatGPT to help plan the attack, Las Vegas police said Tuesday.