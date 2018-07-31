New contract for Scotland coach Townsend

FILE - In this Friday, June 16, 2017 file photo, Scotland's rugby union head coach Gregor Townsend, right, laughs with a team member during their captain's run in Sydney. Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has been rewarded for winning nine of his 14 games in charge with a new contract that will keep him in place until 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has been rewarded for winning nine of his 14 games in charge with a new contract that will keep him in place until 2021.

Townsend took over from Vern Cotter in June last year and the team finished third in his debut Six Nations campaign.

"It's a huge privilege to coach the national team," he said on Tuesday. "It's great I can continue that. There is a lot of work to do in the future but I am delighted I am going to be involved for another couple of years."

Scotland are still seeking improved consistency with the World Cup coming up next year, but there have been some major wins under Townsend, including two over Australia, Six Nations triumphs against England and France, and a 44-15 victory in Argentina in their most recent game.

"It is a roller-coaster," Townsend said. "There have been some great highs. Being out here at the end of the game against England this year was fantastic.

"The atmosphere in the ground, the joy on the supporters' faces, the players' as well, the effort they put in, the satisfaction they got from winning."

Two of Townsend's assistants, Matt Taylor and Mike Blair, have also signed extended deals while Danny Wilson is set to join the coaching staff ahead of Dan McFarland's move to Ulster at the start of next year.