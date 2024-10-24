Contractor charged after Fort McMurray worker killed in fall through roof

Charges have been laid after a worker sustained fatal injuries after falling through a roof on a Fort McMurray worksite in June 2023. ( Government of Alberta - image credit)

A contractor is facing workplace safety charges after a worker died in a fall in Fort McMurray last year.

The worker was removing construction material from a roof on June 8, 2023, when they fell through the roof to the floor below. The worker sustained fatal injuries.

Pacific Rim Industrial Insulations Ltd. has been charged with four counts under Alberta's Occupational Health and Safety Act.

The charges, which were laid on Oct. 10, include failing to ensure a worker was protected from falling when working at a height of three metres or more.

According to the charges, the worker was not equipped with an adequate restraint system and was not protected by guardrails.

It is alleged that the company had failed to develop a fall protection plan for its workers, as required by the OHS code.

According to the legislation, employers must ensure that employees are informed of all fall hazards at each work site. Employers must also enforce the use of fall protection systems when employees are at risk.

The charges have not been proven in court. Company officials have not responded to requests for comment on the case.

According to the company's website, the contractor specializes in insulation, cladding and asbestos abatement for sectors including the chemical, oil and natural gas industries.