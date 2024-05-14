Out-of-control truck on I-95 had 3 men brawling in front seat, cops say. It crashed

A Florida truck driver is facing reckless endangerment charges after he’s accused of engaging in a fight with two men — while they drove along Interstate 95, Connecticut investigators say.

The out-of-control box truck crashed when it plummeted off the interstate around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 12, near Greenwich, Connecticut State Police reported in a news release.

Investigators say the driver was a 46-year-old man from Lake Worth, and the fight involved two co-workers who were desperate for a pit stop.

“The collision occurred during a physical altercation between the vehicle’s operator and two adult passengers,” state police said in the release.

“An argument began when (the driver) stopped at a shopping plaza after driving for several hours. According to the passengers, (he) left the vehicle briefly to purchase food and quickly returned. ... When they asked (him) for some additional time for them to take a break, (he) allegedly began yelling that they did not need breaks and immediately began driving.”

The dispute escalated when the driver struck one passenger in the face and the second passenger intervened, officials said.

“While the altercation was occurring, the vehicle began to swerve from the right lane into the right shoulder before striking a metal beam guardrail and traveling down an embankment,” police said.

“The passenger allegedly struck (by the driver) had visible injuries to his face,” according to police. “The second passenger ... reported minor injuries.”

Dash camera footage corroborated the victims’ stories, officials said.

The driver was arrested and charged with third-degree assault, two counts of second-degree reckless endangerment and failure to maintain lane, officials said.

