Out-of-control truck crashes into Thailand store after driver faints
On November 12, 2024, in Saraburi, Thailand, a cement truck crashed into a store after the vehicle's driver fainted.
Last month CBC Windsor was on the ground as a crew pulled car after car from the Detroit River — and it piqued a lot of interest from viewers. A month later, here's what we know about the cars that resurfaced.
Business owners near the site of a grisly crash that killed two pedestrians on Walker Road this week say more needs to be done to make the street safer.Police still haven't said what caused the crash. No charges have been laid. Windsor police said Wednesday that a 68-year-old woman and 63-year-old man were killed when they were hit by a car around 2 p.m. Monday near Walker and Niagara. Salem Berhane, owner of a nearby IncluSV Beauty Solutions, says she's still traumatized.She says she brought ov
VANCOUVER — Air traffic control audio shows a Boeing 767 cargo jet reported a "flight control problem" involving a mechanism on its wings used to slow the aircraft just before it skidded off a runway at Vancouver's airport at high speed.
“I’m not gonna leave him in there,” an Ohio police officer said in the newly-released footage
Designers Magnus Walker and Khyzyl Saleem walked us through the team’s 660 hp muscle car at its global reveal in downtown Los Angeles.
Toronto is considering spending $5.6 million to retrofit all city-owned heavy duty trucks with side guards to protect cyclists and pedestrians, Mayor Olivia Chow says.City staff are recommending that Toronto retrofit all 500 of its heavy duty vehicles by 2026. The city has already installed side guards on 30 vehicles. Another 219 are estimated to be retrofitted with side guards in the next year.The cost to retrofit one vehicle is between $10,000 and $11,000, city staff said.A staff report on the
A runway at Vancouver International Airport will likely be closed for two days after an Amazon Prime plane overran a landing Tuesday morning. The airport said in a statement that the crew of three safely got out of the plane and no injuries were reported.
China has started transporting power lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles by domestic rail, paving the way for future exports through the China-Europe Railway Express. Tailored containers carrying power lithium-ion batteries from Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) and BYD - two of the world's largest power battery makers - started their first rail journey on Tuesday under a pilot programme, state news agency Xinhua reported. The plan is for the containers to be used by the China-Europ
This Hellcat swapped Rolls is finally finished!
TORONTO — The Toyota Highlander was the most stolen vehicle in 2023, dethroning the Honda CR-V as the nation's top stolen car for two years in a row, an insurance crime and fraud prevention group said on Tuesday.
The road sustained major damage during storms in 2021.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct said the 38-year-old woman died in the collision in south-east London on October 17.
The moment a stolen BMW slammed into a TTC bus in North York early Monday was caught by a security camera from a nearby business.The footage, which was shared with CBC News, shows a white BMW X6 and a black SUV were speeding westbound on Wilson Avenue around 1:50 a.m., near Bathurst Street.The video shows the first SUV blow through the intersection on a red light, just seconds before the bus enters the roadway.All that can be seen of the second vehicle, the BMW, is a quick glint of headlights be
After decades of decay, this impressive custom creation has been brought back to life in record breaking fashion.
The move is part of a wider restructuring programme, which will see 4,000 posts closed across Europe.
On Tuesday, a man who tried to open a plane door on an American Airlines flight from Milwaukee was restrained by fellow passengers.
As the car market continues to normalize after a turbulent four years of high prices and low inventory, SUVs are certain to be the overwhelming vehicle choice for drivers in the U.S. Although recent...
London Best, 24, is charged in connection with the death of Sandra Fitts, who was killed while crossing the street, according to authorities
Ford Motor Co. says it will reduce its workforce by 4,000 in Europe and the U.K. by the end of 2027, citing headwinds from the economy and pressure from increased competition and weaker than expected sales of electric cars. Ford said Wednesday most of the job cuts would come in Germany and would be carried out in consultation with employee representatives. Of the total, 2,900 jobs would be lost in Germany, 800 in Britain and 300 in other European Union countries.
The driver of a bus that struck and killed a 24-year-old woman last month will not be charged, said Halifax Regional Police on Tuesday.On Oct. 31, at approximately 6:50 a.m. AT, police were called to a collision between a bus and a pedestrian at South Park Street and Spring Garden Road in downtown Halifax.Police said the pedestrian was trying to catch up to the Halifax Transit bus when she was hit.She was pronounced dead at the scene.In a news release, police said there would be no charges laid