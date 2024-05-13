Controlled demolition at site of Key Bridge collapse rescheduled
Ruby and Hagit Chen are still waiting to bury their son. Itay was killed in Hamas’ attack on Oct. 7. But unlike scores of other families of soldiers killed that day, Chen doesn’t have a grave to visit because his son’s remains are held captive in Gaza. The absence of a final resting place is being felt acutely now, as Israel marks its memorial day for fallen soldiers, when cemeteries are brimming with relatives mourning over the graves of their loved ones. (AP Video shot by Moshe Edri and Ami Bentov)
Weather has delayed the planned controlled explosion of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, which is necessary to free a ship that has been trapped for weeks.
Relatives of hostages held in Gaza and activists lit candles and stood in silence as Israel marked its Memorial Day for fallen soldiers and victims of attacks at sundown on Sunday. (AP video/Ami Bentov)
Alexa Bartell was killed when a rock was thrown through her window as she drove
Philadelphia’s head of LGBT affairs and her husband were arrested by a state trooper Saturday, in what the mayor is calling a “very concerning,” interaction, according to a video circulating on social media, which was confirmed by police.
Months before his arrest in Russia, U.S. Army soldier Gordon Black made a surprise video call from his overseas tour in South Korea to his 6-year-old daughter in Texas. Instead of a normal chat, however, his daughter and wife witnessed a fight break out between Black and his Russian girlfriend that became bloody, said his wife, Megan. Screaming turned to violence, with his girlfriend clawing at his face.
The family of a man named Nathan continue to hold out hope as they mark the first anniversary of the day he went missing in Toronto.Nathan, 38, has Down syndrome. He grew up in Waterloo region and has been missing since May 12, 2023. He was last seen around 7 p.m. in the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue W. in Toronto. His cellphone and wallet were left at home. There have been no confirmed sightings of Nathan since he went missing.Nathan's cousin, Jason Babcock of Kitchener, told CBC News
One of the city's oldest and most affluent neighbourhoods — Baby Point — could get a new name, as part of an ongoing city review that may designate the neighbourhood a Heritage Conservation District (HCD).Local resident David Rainsberry has been lobbying the city and his local councillor, Gord Perks (Parkdale—High Park), to have the name changed.The Baby family, after which the neighbourhood is named, owned slaves in the late 1700s and early 1800s and so, he said, is not worthy of being memorial
Police are hunting two suspects after the body of a South Korean national was found in a plastic barrel filled with cement that had been dumped in a reservoir in Pattaya.
“Please don’t shoot,” Notan Eva Costa, a 48-year-old Bangladeshi immigrant living in Queens, begged the two New York City police officers who entered her home after her teenage son called 911.
Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a man was attacked and killed in a violent slashing in the city's downtown Sunday morning.Officers responded to a call around 10:30 a.m. near Dalhousie and Shuter streets and located a man with serious injuries.Det. Sgt. Henri Marsman said the victim, 50-year-old Jamie Richardson, had been slashed in the neck with a makeshift weapon."The victim attended a clinic in the area and when he exited he was approached by the suspect," Marsman told reporte
Kailie A. Brackett denied killing Kim Neptune in April 2022 in a statement during her sentencing, and said the late woman's killer or killers could still be at large
Police say a woman and dog fought off a man who tried sexually assaulting her for 20 minutes. Woman's dog bit the suspect in the face during the brawl.
3-year-old Madeleine McCann disappeared while on vacation with her family in Portugal
A fourth Indian national living in Canada has been charged in last year's killing of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside of a temple in British Columbia.The province's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said in a release Saturday that 22-year-old Amandeep Singh was already in the custody of Peel Regional Police in Ontario for unrelated firearms charges."IHIT pursued the evidence and gained sufficient information for the BC Prosecution Service to charge Amandeep Singh with first
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that 35-year-old Courtney Williams was found dead on May 9
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/TwitterA convicted felon who was locked up in a U.S. prison for money-laundering is pulling the strings behind a sweeping Kremlin influence operation with ties to Russian intelligence, The Daily Beast has learned.Mira Terada—a 36-year-old Russian national who has also gone by the name Oksana Vovk—was arrested at Helsinki Airport in late 2018, two years after she was implicated in a cocaine-smuggling operation that stretched from Texas t
It sounds like the start of a true crime documentary: a search for a missing man ends with his body found in the trailer of a truck. The twist, of course, is that the missing man had been driving that truck — and it's precisely where he was last spotted alive. For Brian Lush's family, it's a bizarre tragedy that they're now forced to cope with, after the remains of the 51-year-old trucker were discovered in his rig's trailer in Port aux Basques, N.L., on the truck's way back home from Ontario. L
Nearly 40 years ago human remains were found on a beach in St. Johns County, Florida. This week, authorities identified those remains as a woman who was last seen by her family in 1968.
Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey faces his second, distinct bribery and corruption trial in seven years starting Monday.