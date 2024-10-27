Controlled explosion after 'historic device' found

BBC
·1 min read
A main road with grass and bushes on each side. A white dotted line leads down the centre of the road and several lamp posts are on the left hand side. Overhead, several wires stream across the sky from cables strung over the road.
Bedworth Road between Weston Lawns Fisheries and Bulkington was closed for more than two hours while the device was examined [Google]

A controlled explosion has been carried out in a Warwickshire town following the discovery of what police called a "historic device" at a property.

Officers were called to Bedworth Road, Bedworth, after the object was found on Sunday at about 14:55 GMT.

The road between Weston Lawns Fisheries and Bulkington was closed while an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team examined the device.

In a statement at about 17:15 GMT, Warwickshire Police confirmed the EOD team had carried out a controlled explosion and the road had reopened.

Follow BBC Coventry & Warwickshire on BBC Sounds, Facebook, X and Instagram.

Related internet links

Latest Stories