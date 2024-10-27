Controlled explosion after 'historic device' found

Bedworth Road between Weston Lawns Fisheries and Bulkington was closed for more than two hours while the device was examined [Google]

A controlled explosion has been carried out in a Warwickshire town following the discovery of what police called a "historic device" at a property.

Officers were called to Bedworth Road, Bedworth, after the object was found on Sunday at about 14:55 GMT.

The road between Weston Lawns Fisheries and Bulkington was closed while an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team examined the device.

In a statement at about 17:15 GMT, Warwickshire Police confirmed the EOD team had carried out a controlled explosion and the road had reopened.

