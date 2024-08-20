Controlled explosion seen at location of Second World War-era bomb in Co Down

Rebecca Black, PA
·2 min read

A controlled explosion has taken place at the site where a large Second World War-era bomb was found in Co Down.

More than 400 homes have been evacuated in the Rivenwood area of Newtownards since the device was discovered last Thursday.

Police and Army bomb experts had been at the site where a sand-filled structure was constructed around the device while it was considered if it should be removed or made safe there.

On Tuesday, police said a decision had been made to deal with it at the scene.

A few hours later, residents heard an explosion in the area.

Superintendent Johnston McDowell, District Commander of Ards and North Down
Superintendent Johnston McDowell, District Commander of Ards and North Down (Liam McBurney/PA)

District Commander for Ards and North Down Superintendent Johnston McDowell confirmed a controlled explosion had taken place at 3.38pm.

He also confirmed the device was an air-dropped German bomb from the Second World War.

“This afternoon at approximately 15.38 the render safe procedure of the operation was initiated and Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) carried out a controlled explosion of a bomb, which had been discovered in the Rivenwood area of Newtownards last Thursday, 15th August,” he said.

“The munition found, which I can now confirm was identified as being an air-dropped SC-500 German bomb from World War Two, was understood to have been in and around 83 years old, but still posed a significant risk to public safety, even after all this time.

“This was a highly complex operation that prompted the evacuation of a large number of homes within 400 metres of where the bomb was located, and local police officers worked around the clock to engage with those impacted.

“The disposal team was comprised of members of the Army’s 321 EOD & Search squadron, who alongside the police service led the major operation. They were also assisted by other emergency services and partners, who all provided expert knowledge in managing the high-risk emergency situation.”

He added: “I would like to express my sincere thanks to all our personnel involved, who worked day and night this week to keep the public safe. The success of this operation is a testament to the level of skill our military colleagues have.

“Whilst we will endeavour to enable residents to return to normality as soon as possible, please be advised an update will be provided in due course as to when they are safe and able to do so.

“The operation continues until we reach the completion phase. Thank you again for your continued co-operation at this time.”

    Pakistani security forces shot and killed three insurgents who were involved in the recent killing of a senior government administrator in the country's restive southwest, the military said Tuesday. It said security forces conducted a raid in Mastung, a district in Baluchistan province where members of an outlawed separatist group ambushed a vehicle carrying regional Deputy Commissioner Zakir Baloch and killed him on Aug. 12. The military said the slain men were members of the Baluch Liberation Army, which claimed responsibility for the attack on Baloch ahead of the country's Independence Day.