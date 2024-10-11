Who controls the Senate? Red-blue party division, explained

The 2024 election is less than a month away, and the results will usher in the 119th Congress.

The United States Congress is comprised of two chambers: the Senate and the House of Representatives. The Senate, or upper chamber, has 100 seats — two per state. Of these, 34 are up for election in 2024.

Each senator serves a six-year term for their respective state. Before Election Day, it is important to know which political party controls the Senate and what races to watch where seats might be flipped.

Here's a breakdown of the current party control.

Who controls the Senate?

Democrats currently have majority control of the Senate.

Of the 100 seats, 47 are held by Democrats. Republicans have 49 seats. While Republicans may have more seats outright, the Democratic majority is impacted by the four other senators.

There are four Independent senators: Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Sen. Angus King of Maine, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

Senators Sanders, King and Manchin caucus with the Democrats, while Sinema, who was formerly a registered Democrat, has said she won’t caucus with Senate Republicans. So, Democrats still hold the majority.

Who is the president of the Senate?

The president of the Senate is Vice President Kamala Harris. The Constitution dictates it is the vice president's job to preside over the Senate.

The president pro tempore is the second highest-ranking official of the Senate. They fill in for the president in case of absence. The current president pro tempore is Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.

Who is the Senate majority leader?

The Senate majority leader is Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. He has held the position since Jan. 20, 2021.

Schumer is also the chair of the Senate Democratic Caucus.

