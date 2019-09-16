Controversial Colin Kaepernick Nike ‘Dream Crazy’ Ad Wins Emmy For Best Commercial

Click here to read the full article.

Nike’s controversial “Dream Crazy” commercial, an extension of the brand’s “Just Do It” campaign, took the win for outstanding commercial at Sunday’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

“Dream Crazy” was created out of Wieden & Kennedy Portland and produced out of Park Pictures and Joint Portland. Narrated by former NFL player Colin Kaepernick, it also features sports stars like Serena Williams and LeBron James, illustrating how athletes have defied expectations to make seemingly insane dreams a reality.

“Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything,” Kaepernick says in the ad—a nod to his decision to take a knee during the national anthem at NFL games, which put his own career at risk and has sparked an ongoing national debate about the appropriateness of bringing politics onto the field.

Nike’s Instagram numbers jumped by tens of thousands in the wake of the ad’s premiere in September 2018, and Nike has since put out more ads in the series, including one specifically for the Women’s World Cup.

The commercial was nominated alongside entries from Apple, Netflix, and Sandy Hook Promise—an organization against gun violence.

