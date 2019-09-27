Controversy overshadows Qatar's preparations for 2022 FIFA World Cup
Since FIFA announced that Qatar would host the 2022 World Cup, controversy has abounded. Aside from several claims of corruption in the awarding process, the high temperatures in the region mean that, for the first time, the competition is going to be held in winter. On top of this are the many reports of exploitation of thousands of migrant workers who've been brought in to build the stadiums, and the infrastructure that Qatar promises will make the event a success.