Conversation with Janelle Irwin Taylor
The publisher of Southeast Politics Janelle Irwin Taylor joins us this week. We discuss facts vs. feelings, personality vs. policy, and what is the Kamala Harris game plan.
The side-by-side photos show the presidential hopefuls hosting rallies in key battleground states.
Trump asked Arizona Police Association President Justin Harris to get a move on during a speech where he endorsed the GOP nominee.
Donald Trump abruptly ended an interview near the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona on Thursday, claiming “we’re in danger” in light of how authorities in that state have been unable to find a man who threatened to kill him.NewsNation reporter Ali Bradley, citing “the situation” in southern Arizona, couldn’t get her full question out before Trump cut things short.“Can I tell you something,” he said. “We’re in danger standing here talking, so let’s not talk any longer. No, I know about it, but they d
The former president live-posted along with his opponent’s speech, then called his favorite networks to rant about it
Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance stopped at a Georgia donut shop while campaigning. The video of the 'awkward' interaction went viral.
The Republican presidential candidate's remarks near the start of the coronavirus pandemic have been repeatedly misrepresented.
On social media, the rock band reacted to the anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist walking out to "My Hero" at a Donald Trump rally in Arizona.
The conservative commentator sure did love her some DNC.
SUDZHA, RUSSIA—We piled out of the Ukrainian armored personnel carrier to a scene of devastation. The sculpture of Lenin in the main square had been defaced, his name crossed out with and “pidor,” an obscene curse word scribbled below it. The streets were full of broken glass and branches of blown-up trees. On the wall of one house was graffitied “Ukraine Above All.” The streets were almost completely quiet, except for the crack of artillery and drone fire in the distance.Until August 6, this wa
Astrologers who interpret planets for a living are seeing surprises in November.
At the Democratic convention, the presidential nominee laid out her vision for the future — and attacked Trump and his allies as "out of their minds."
Kamala Harris, Gretchen Whitmer and Al Sharpton all took turns taking swipes at Trump on the final night of the convention.
Donald Trump says he has more to lose than gain from receiving security briefings during his campaign this time around. The Republican nominee told the Daily Mail he’s refusing to sit down with security agencies this election season because he fears Joe Biden’s team will accuse him of leaking confidential information, but also because he claims to just already be in the know.It’s a break from the norm for a presidential hopeful. Non-incumbent nominees of major parties often begin receiving secur
KYIV (Reuters) -President Volodymyr Zelenskiy touted a newly developed Ukrainian "drone missile" on Saturday that he said would take the war back to Russia and scornfully derided Russia's Vladimir Putin as a "sick old man from Red Square". As Ukraine marked 33 years of post-Soviet independence, Zelenskiy said the new weapon, Palianytsia, was faster and more powerful than the domestically made drones that Kyiv has so far used to fight back against Russia, striking its oil refineries and military airfields. Zelenskiy said the new class of Ukrainian weapon had been used for a successful strike on a target in Russia, but did not say where.
Michael Cohen, an ex-personal attorney and “fixer” for former President Trump, in a recent interview brushed off a question about how his former boss would react to Republicans’ appearances at the Democratic National Convention this past week. “I don’t really care what he’s thinking,” Cohen told CNN’s Jim Acosta Thursday, the final day of the…
The former presidential candidate's tearful speech ended on a lighter note, as she poked fun at the Republican VP candidate's "couch controversy"
"I tell you sincerely that the president has made a decision," the TASS state news agency quoted Antonov as saying late on Thursday. "I am firmly convinced that everyone will be severely punished for what has happened in Kursk region." The comments by Antonov, who did not provide further details on Putin's plans, came after the Kremlin leader held a meeting on Thursday with senior officials, including the governors of border regions, over two weeks after Ukraine launched its lightning attack, the biggest incursion into Russia by a foreign power since World War Two.
Alyssa Farah Griffin, who served under former President Donald Trump before resigning in 2020, shared an intriguing theory involving the pop star.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appeared on stage with former President Donald Trump after announcing his endorsement of Trump earlier in the day. CNN contributor Lulu Garcia-Navarro reacts.