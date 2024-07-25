Convicted child sex offender on probation stalks 10-year-old girl in Home Depot: cops

A convicted sex offender found himself in jail again Tuesday after police said he was stalking a 10-year-old girl while she and her mother shopped at a Home Depot in Miami-Dade earlier this month.

Kevin Hurley, a 60-year-old homeless man, has spent the last year six years on supervised probation with — four more years to go — after serving his time in prison on charges of molestation on a minor and lewd and lascivious battery on a child.

As part of his release, Hurley is tracked by a GPS and cannot have unsupervised contact with a child. However, Miami-Dade police said he broke the conditions of his probation on Independence Day.

A 10-year-old girl was shopping with her mother at a Home Depot, 19400 SW 106th Ave., an arrest report read. While checking out, Hurley started a conversation with the young girl.

“I love your Mickey ears, and I think you are too big to be in that shopping cart,” police said he told the girl.

The 10-year-old “became uncomfortable” and took off her Mickey ears, the report read. After Hurley finished paying nearby, he again spoke to the girl, telling her he thought she was beautiful.

Hurley walked away, still staring at the girl. He never left the Home Depot, the store’s surveillance video showed, instead pacing in a nearby aisle while still watching her.

He then tried to walk up to her but was deterred before leaving the store.

Hurley got in his car, parked near the Home Depot’s entrance and waited about 10 minutes for the little girl to leave.

Her mother was aware of Hurley prowling, the report read, so she asked an employee to walk her to her car “out of fear that [Hurley] was waiting for them outside the store.”

Upon seeing him, she took a picture of his license plate. He quickly threw his car in reverse to continue following them through the parking lot.

The mother, “out of fear,” did not walk to her car with her daughter as Hurley stopped directly in front of them. After a good Samaritan confronted him, he sped away from the Home Depot.

Hurley is facing a charge of aggravated stalking of a minor. As of Wednesday, he still remained in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.