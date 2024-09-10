Convicted felon traps woman on houseboat and sexually assaults her, cops say. She escaped when he fell asleep

Tyree Watson, of Nashville, charged with aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault after he allegedly locked a woman in a room on his houseboat and raped her (City of Nashville)

A man in Nashville has been charged with raping and threatening to kill a woman he locked on his houseboat.

A woman, who has not been identified, alleged that Tyree Watson, 42, raped her on his houseboat at the Four Corners Marina in the Tennesee city this past weekend.

She was attending a party on the houseboat, according to a press release from the city.

She alleged that Watson locked her in a room on his boat after she asked him to use the restroom. He then allegedly strangled her and threatened to kill her before he sexually assaulted her.

Watson then fell asleep, according to the victim, and she managed to escape the houseboat. A dockworker helped the woman until she could get in touch with law enforcement.

Police arrested Watson, who is being held on a $200,000 bond, on charges of aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated assault. Watson has previously been convicted of a felony.

The Independent has contacted Metro Nashville police for comment.

His first court appearance is scheduled for September 11.