Convicted murderer wanted for breaching licence may be in London, police say

A convicted murderer may be on the run in London after he breached the conditions of his licence, police have warned.

Carl Hyde, 67, reportedly stabbed an elderly pensioner to death in 1988 and had since been released from prison to live at an approved address in Peterborough.

Cambridgeshire Police are searching for Hyde who absconded from the Peterborough premises.

Police believe Hyde is travelling across the country and has connections to the Reading, Oxford and London areas.

ITV reports that it is not the first time Hyde has gone on the run. In 2001, he absconded from an open prison in Buckinghamshire while on a shopping trip.

The public is advised not to approach Hyde and to contact the police if they have any information about his whereabouts.

Anyone with information can call 101.