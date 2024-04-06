Convicted sex offender’s body found in caravan six months after woman died at his home

Richard Scatchard had convictions for drugging women in order to sexually abuse them - AVON AND SOMERSET CONSTABULARY/SWNS

A man found dead earlier this week was a convicted sex offender wanted for questioning over a woman’s murder, police have confirmed

Richard Scatchard, 70, from Minehead, Somerset, went missing last October soon after the death of Kelly Faiers, 61, at his home address.

On Saturday, Avon and Somerset Constabulary said he had been found dead in a caravan near Cleeve Hill in Watchet, Somerset, just after 2pm on April 4.

The police previously warned that Scatchard, who was convicted of sexual offences in which he administered drugs to his victims in order to abuse them, posed a serious risk to women with whom he formed relationships.

Officers said at the time he was wanted on recall to prison, as well as in connection with the murder investigation into Ms Faiers’ death.

Kelly Faiers, whose family said she had been denied justice

He had been questioned on Oct 15 after Ms Faiers was pronounced dead, but he was not at the property when detectives returned to question him the following day.

Det Supt Gary Haskins, of the major crime investigation team, said: “Both Kelly’s family and Richard Scatchard’s family were notified after the body was found earlier this week.

“We have now informed both families that the body recovered has been confirmed as Scatchard.

“While it is apparent Scatchard died some time ago, the forensic post-mortem examination proved inconclusive in determining the cause of death.

“As is routine in such cases, we continue to treat the death as unexplained. Inquiries will continue and a file will be produced for the coroner.”

The force will be referring itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over the investigation.

Police issued this CCTV footage during the hunt for Richard Scatchard. Taken the day after Kelly Faiers died, it shows him in Watchet, where he was found dead in a caravan six months later

Ms Faiers’ daughter, Jazz, said she felt angry at the news.

She said: “We have a conclusion but we don’t have closure. All of this could have been prevented if he was taken for questioning by police on the day.

“Our innocent, loving mum didn’t get the justice she deserved and that hurts us all.

“We miss her, we understand nothing will bring her back but she deserved so much more.”

On Oct 14, Scatchard and Ms Faiers, from Weston-super-Mare, went out together for the evening.

Scatchard called the ambulance service to his home address in Blenheim Road at 4.15am on Oct 15, reporting Ms Faiers was critically ill. She was pronounced dead by paramedics.

A post-mortem examination to determine the cause of Ms Faiers’ death was inconclusive.