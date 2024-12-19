Convicted sex offender in Nova Scotia hospitalized while court case stalls

A Crown prosecutor told court that Gamon Jay Leacock has been transferred from the Northeast Nova Scotia Correctional Facility, where he's been held, to hospital. (Halifax Regional Police - image credit)

It has been nearly a year since a convicted sex offender was arrested in Halifax on a slew of new charges, including aggravated sexual assault.

But the case against Gamon Jay Leacock, 49, remains bogged down.

The latest twist came Thursday morning when Crown prosecutor Paul Carver told court that Leacock has been transferred from the Northeast Nova Scotia Correctional Facility, where he's been held, to hospital.

Carver did not say why Leacock has been hospitalized, but since he has yet to find a lawyer, the case has ground to a halt.

In past court appearances, Leacock has complained about the difficulty of finding a lawyer from prison.

The Crown made an effort to speed up the process in May, when it preferred an indictment against Leacock, thereby eliminating a preliminary inquiry that had been scheduled for September. But without a lawyer, they have been unable to set a trial.

Leacock was released into the Halifax area in October 2023 after serving a lengthy prison sentence for crimes committed in Montreal.

At the time of his release, Halifax Regional Police issued a warning to the public, describing Leacock as a high-risk offender.

In January, Halifax police said a man persuaded a woman to give him a lift in her car, then assaulted and robbed her. The woman managed to escape and the suspect took off on foot.

Police said the man then entered a residence where he confronted two women. He's accused of assaulting and sexually assaulting them. Leacock was arrested in a nearby yard and has been in custody since.

The case is scheduled to return to Nova Scotia Supreme Court early next year. A representative of Nova Scotia Legal Aid is expected to attend to update the court on the search for a defence lawyer.

