Convoy of 200 tow-trucks drive together in memory of beloved mobile mechanic

A convoy of over 200 tow-trucks and recovery vehicles came together to drive down a motorway in memory of a popular mechanic following his death. Hundreds of people turned out to honour businessman David Pickering who passed away following a short battle with Covid and pneumonia earlier this month. Truckers travelled from around the country to form the procession which drove 20 miles in formation along the M5 on Sunday (28/7). The fleet of vehicles set off from Strensham Services and ended up at David's business at Berry Hill Industrial Estate in Droitwich, Worcs. National Highways led the convoy as recovery vans, lorries, and cars honked their horns and flashed their yellow emergency lights while traffic slowed to watch.