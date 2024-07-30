Convoy leader Pat King to be re-arrested over alleged bail breach

Convoy protest organizer Pat King is seen outside the Ottawa Courthouse in May. King told followers online he is travelling to Ottawa to surrender to police after an alleged breach of his bail conditions. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Pat King's trial may have ended last week, but the prominent figure in the 2022 convoy protests is expected to be taken into custody as early as Tuesday after allegedly breaching his bail conditions.

King has pleaded not guilty to mischief, intimidation and other charges for his role in what became known as the Freedom Convoy.

After his trial ended, King has broadcast online — something he had done occasionally since being released from custody in July 2022.

He was given specific permission to do this in order to raise funds for his legal expenses, but it's believed he breached his bail conditions during one of these live feeds.

In those broadcasts, King discussed the status of his sureties and his plans to sue the government following a possible victory in the courts.

He's also spoken at length about his trial, which is expected to return Oct. 4 for a decision.

Has been in Alberta

King had been in Alberta and was appearing by video conference for the final days of his trial.

By Sunday, word had spread online among King's supporters and followers that he would be turning himself in. On Monday night, King told his supporters he would be travelling to Ottawa and "surrendering" to police because of "allegations of a breach."

CBC News has learned that Ottawa police are expecting King to arrive in the city Tuesday, where he'll be taken into custody.

He is likely to make his first appearance in court on the alleged breach allegations Wednesday morning.