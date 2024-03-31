Cook Children’s employees are happier than most. What should business take from that? | Opinion

Imagine treating them this way

The March 26 front-page story “Cook Children’s bucks trend as other hospitals struggle” stated that “the health system’s success, leaders said, is because of a tradition of asking employees what they need, and then giving it to them.”

What a profound thought. Maybe other businesses, and possibly some of our school systems, should consider a similar approach to solving the loss of quality employees.

- Bobby N. Darr, Fort Worth

Real estate agents are losing big

I have an inactive real estate license and am not associated with a broker. The National Association of Realtors has done a fabulous job keeping consumers safe from fraud and ensuring that brokers and agents comply with rules of the trade.

Mom-and-pop businesses and young professionals can compete with much bigger operations in real estate sales. Changes to how agents earn commissions will challenge that. (March 20, Star-Telegram.com, “Here’s what Realtors agreement to slash commissions means to Fort Worth housing market”)

It could be considered by some to further diminish the middle class.

- Frankie Andrew, Willow Park

Why are US birth rates down?

Kathryn Anne Edwards’ March 21 commentary, “The Republican plan for moms: Marry rich” (10A) describes middle-class families living under Republican policies.

While Republicans seek to close every avenue to reproductive choice, once families have children, they are on their own. Republicans do not vote for tax credits proven to lift families out of poverty. They do not favor food stamps or any other government assistance that might enable families to live decently. They favor low taxes for the wealthy. Their wealth is a safety net while they deny a government safety net for everyone else.

Given these policies, it isn’t surprising that the current birth rate is below replacement level.

- Loveta Eastes, Fort Worth

Leaders’ rhetoric is what trickles down

According to the story “FBI investigates bomb threats against North Texas teacher who supports LGBTQ students,” (March 20, Star-Telegram.com) death threats in the Trophy Club ISD began “after messages about the teacher circulated on social media.”Although these types of death threats have been on the rise because of negative messaging on social media accounts, this type of rhetoric starts at a much higher level.

One year ago, Texas legislators offered more than 100 proposed bills that would harm the LGBTQ community. Throughout this process, legislators used degrading language. Political leaders hold power not only in the legislation they write, but in the rhetoric they use.

Lawmakers must change the way they talk about marginalized communities, and the Fort Worth community should lead by example.

- Megan Eastabrook, Fort Worth

EVs are still not a realistic plan

John M. Crisp took something Donald Trump said as implying that there would be armed conflict if he is not elected. Trump’s “bloodbath” remark was about the effects on the automobile manufacturing industry if President Joe Biden’s plan to boost battery-powered automobiles is carried out.

Ford loses money on every electric vehicle it sells. Rental-car companies don’t want electric vehicles because their customers refuse to take them. Enough charging stations haven’t been built.

The electrical grid is far from ready to handle the load. We’re already at risk of having insufficient power on hot summer days. What would happen if we add car chargers to the load?

- James R. Anderson, North Richland Hills