Cool and breezy today

One man was taken to hospital with several severe injuries after being attacked by a grizzly bear in Rocky View County, about 53 kilometres northwest of Calgary on Sunday morning, according to Alberta EMS.Alberta RCMP, along with Alberta Fish and Wildlife and EMS responded to a call at around 10:20 a.m. just north of the intersection of Range Road 34 and Township Road 274.Mounties said the injuries could be life threatening.According to a spokesperson with the RCMP, the female grizzly bear was w