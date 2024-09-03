Cool and breezy today

Latest Stories
- The Weather Network
September Outlook: Summer isn’t done with Canada just yet
The unofficial start of fall may begin on a warmer-than-normal note for much of Canada
- The Independent
Three storms are brewing in the ocean with potential to impact US
The waves are most likely to hit Florida and Texas
- CBC
Many Alberta farmers found relief after staring down drought. But the story doesn't end there
In April at North Paddock Farms, located south of Taber, Alta., Alison Davie and husband Michael were concerned about the months to come. "It was very, very dry," Davie said in an interview last week. "We thought, oh my goodness."The farm, part of the St. Mary River Irrigation District, had its water allocation cut in half in April, after a dry winter affected snowpack and reservoir storage. The farm prepared its crop plan accordingly, even seeking to temporarily purchase water allocations withi
- CBC
A Constance Bay homeowner drew a line in the sand. Is it legal?
A fence that runs across the sand and into the water at a Constance Bay beach colloquially known as The Point has some questioning whether waterfront property owners have the legal right to build structures on the shorelines that front their properties.In Ontario, some do, according to a lawyer consulted by CBC News. While she couldn't comment on the Constance Bay case, Margot Pomerleau, a partner with the Ottawa-based firm MBC Law, explained it depends on two factors: shoreline ownership and "r
- The Canadian Press
A celebrity 'Russian spy' whale spotted with harness found dead in Norwegian waters
HELSINKI (AP) — A white beluga whale named “Hvaldimir,” first spotted in Norway not far from Russian waters with a harness that ignited rumors he may be a Moscow spy, has been found dead.
- The Weather Network
Stifling temperatures heighten storm risk, fire danger across B.C.
The surge of heat over southern British Columbia will raise the fire danger in the coming days. We’ll also see a risk for thunderstorms bubbling up over parts of the province again on Tuesday.
- The Weather Network
Watch out for this prolific, invasive plant found throughout Ontario
Ontario’s ecology faces a threat from the dog-strangling vine, an invasive plant spreading seeds at the end of summer. Gardeners can do their part now to prevent its expansion.
- CNN
Tiger mauls handler at amusement park
A tiger mauled its handler at a popular amusement park in Australia, leaving the experienced worker hospitalized with “serious lacerations and puncture wounds”.
- BBC
Landslides force power cuts in upscale LA neighbourhood
Once-slow land movement is accelerating and forcing utility cuts for residents of Ranchos Palos Verdes.
- CBC
Bear attack northwest of Calgary leaves man seriously injured
One man was taken to hospital with several severe injuries after being attacked by a grizzly bear in Rocky View County, about 53 kilometres northwest of Calgary on Sunday morning, according to Alberta EMS.Alberta RCMP, along with Alberta Fish and Wildlife and EMS responded to a call at around 10:20 a.m. just north of the intersection of Range Road 34 and Township Road 274.Mounties said the injuries could be life threatening.According to a spokesperson with the RCMP, the female grizzly bear was w
- The Canadian Press
Storm sets off floods and landslides in Philippines, leaving at least 14 dead
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A storm set off landslides and unleashed pounding rains that flooded many northern Philippine areas overnight into Monday, leaving at least 14 people dead and prompting authorities to suspend school classes and government work in the densely populated capital region.
- The Weather Network - Video
Hot weather returns to Alberta along with severe storm risk
A cold front swinging through the region will spark thunderstorms Monday afternoon and into the overnight hours, some of which may be severe. Details with Meteorologist Dylan Kikuta.
- The Canadian Press
Storm floods northern Philippine regions, including capital, disrupting schools, work and travel
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A slow-moving storm unleashed pounding rains that flooded many northern Philippine areas overnight into Monday, prompting authorities to suspend classes and government work in the capital region and warn thousands of residents to prepare to evacuate from flood-prone villages along a key river.
- CBC
Water use trending down, construction on schedule for Calgary's critical feeder main pipe repairs
Repair work to fix the Bearspaw feeder main, a critical feeder piece of infrastructure that supplies the majority of the city's water, is on track to be completed by the originally estimated date of Sept. 23.Michael Thompson, the City of Calgary's general manager of infrastructure services shared the news on Monday, adding that over the long weekend, demand for water across Calgary continued to decrease."We continue to trend in the right direction," he said. "Our ability to move treated water ar
- The Canadian Press
Fierce storm blows out of northern Philippines after leaving 14 dead in landslides and floods
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A fierce storm was blowing out of the northern Philippines Tuesday after leaving at least 14 people dead in landslides, floods and swollen rivers, disaster-response officials said.
- Futurism
Scientists Discover Ancient Viruses Frozen in Glacier
On Ice When analyzing core samples from an ancient Tibetan glacier, scientists found remnants of more than 1,700 viruses, most of which had never been seen before. As Ohio State University explained in a press release about the new findings from Tibet's massive Guliya Glacier — which was also the source of another trove of […]
- Associated Press
How do you get a grumpy 4-ton elephant to a new home 120 miles away? Call the elephant movers
When it comes to the niche business of moving elephants, Dr. Amir Khalil and his team might be the best. The Egyptian veterinarian's résumé includes possibly the most famous elephant relocation on the planet. In 2020, Khalil's team saved Kaavan, an Asian elephant, from years of loneliness at a Pakistan zoo and flew him to a better life with other elephants at a sanctuary in Cambodia.
- Bradenton Herald
The chances for a tropical depression (or depressions) from 3 Atlantic, Gulf systems
Here’s what the National Hurricane Center has to say about each of these systems
- The Weather Network
Severe storm risk sweeps across Quebec on Sunday
A storm risk on Sunday will precede a crisp and fall-like air mass to start the month of September
- Bloomberg
China’s Troubled Solar Sector May Be Nearing a Turning Point
(Bloomberg) -- China’s solar manufacturers have just been through a bloodbath of an earnings season, but there are tentative signs the massive glut that’s plaguing the industry could be starting to ease. Most Read from BloombergA Guide to Urban Swimming in Europe, Beyond the SeineDense Cities With Low Emissions Suffer Most From Air Pollution, Study FindsLongi Green Energy Technology Co. and five other leading solar firms racked up a combined $2 billion of losses in the first half after a frenzy