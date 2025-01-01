Cool and Breezy today

Latest Stories
- Business Insider
A powerful solar storm is due to hit Earth on New Year's Eve, sparking beautiful auroras. Here's how to see them.
The sun recently hurled two coronal mass ejections toward Earth. The first is expected to reach us on Tuesday sparking aurora across the northern US.
- Tacoma News Tribune
Sea predator traps crab on Oregon shoreline, photo shows. ‘Thanks for the nightmare’
The crab was paralyzed before it was eaten.
- The Weather Network - Video
Deepest snow in North America right in Canada's backyard
With over a 3-metre snowbase, this Canadian ski resort has some of the deepest powder in North America. Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
- FTW Outdoors
Intrepid baby bear takes on rushing creek in adorable footage
Your National Parks on Tuesday shared footage showing a newborn black bear attempting to cross a creek, perhaps for the first time. The footage, posted below, is titled, “Baby bear vs. creek.” It shows the tiny cub pausing before
- The Canadian Press
Surfing sea otter clambers onto board in B.C., prompting warning
A sea otter has been seen clambering onto a surfboard and following surfers off Vancouver Island, prompting reminders from Fisheries and Oceans Canada to avoid close interactions with the mammals.
- The Canadian Press
Rare cougar sighting reported in urban Vancouver, far from wilderness
VANCOUVER — A rare cougar sighting has been reported in Vancouver's urban Dunbar neighbourhood.
- The Weather Network
Winter returns to Ontario in time to ring in the new year
Warm and cold air masses will collide over Ontario this week, bringing snow back to the province to kick off 2025
- The Weather Network
Arctic air goes on a trip to bring winter weather back to Eastern Canada
Cold air from the Arctic will deliver a few rounds of frigid weather and snow to a good portion of Eastern Canada this week
- The Weather Network - Video
Winter weather moves in to welcome 2025 in Ontario
A messy New Year's Eve in southern Ontario will give way to a temperature dive and prolonged lake-effect
- The Weather Network
Canada’s New Year’s Eve holds frigid air, a storm, and maybe auroras
We’re on track to welcome 2025 with some active weather across the country
- The Weather Network
Get ready for a snowy headache to kick off the new year in Quebec
2025 will kick off with a widespread snow event blanketing Quebec, including Montreal and other major regions
- CBC
Pond Inlet, Nunavut, diesel spill can't be cleaned according to new report
An environmental consultant’s report shows that some of the affected soil can’t be removed. There are concrete blocks which hold up the pipeline that can’t be moved and there are heavy boulders in the area.
- The Weather Network - Video
Winter returns to Eastern Canada this week
Cold, Arctic air will deliver a few rounds of frigid weather to much of Eastern Canada this week. Details with meteorologist Amandeep Purewal
- The Weather Network
- Fox Weather
Shark attack kills EU official in Egypt's Red Sea during birthday scuba dive celebration: reports
A shark attack in Egypt's Red Sea near a popular tourist destination has left a European Union official dead and another injured, according to local media and state officials.
- The Weather Network
Canada tops the snow charts: Mount Washington claims gold (so far)
With more than a three-metre snowbase, this Canadian ski resort has some of the deepest powder in North America so far––outshining formidable competitors south of the border, including Timberline Lodge in Oregon and Mount Baker in Washington.
- CBC
'This is sacred land': People camp outside privately owned Winnipeg forest to protest tree removal
People camped outside Lemay Forest in the St. Norbert neighbourhood say they're there in protest of the continued removal of acres of a forest on private property.Cat Gauthier, a member of a coalition advocating for the protection of the land, said at least six people have been camping out in a stretch of public space since Friday. She says the group lit up a sacred fire that will continue burning "until there is intervention by the city to stop the tree removal." "This is sacred land. We are ti
- PA Media: UK News
Scientists at Scottish university solve mystery of volcano that erupted in 1831
The team analysed ice core records from the event.
- Associated Press
Nearly all of Puerto Rico is without power on New Year's Eve
A blackout hit nearly all of Puerto Rico early on Tuesday as the U.S. territory prepared to celebrate New Year’s, leaving more than 1.3 million clients in the dark. Officials said it could take up to two days to restore power. Nearly 90% of 1.47 million clients across Puerto Rico were left in the dark, according to Luma Energy, a private company that oversees electricity transmission and distribution.
- The Weather Network - Video
The final aurora borealis event of 2024 for Canada
The northern lights are closing out 2024 with one final event. But will the clouds corporate for viewing? Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.