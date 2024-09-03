Cool down to come by end of week

CBC

For the third year in a row, Ciara Fraser and her team of about 80 volunteers will have their eyes to the ground in an area west of Edmonton, looking for red-sided garter snakes.The species is at risk of being run over and Fraser, a conservation co-ordinator with the Edmonton and Area Land Trust, is relocating a den of snakes to a new area. "The snakes were at risk of being struck by vehicles where their hibernaculum is," she told CBC's Edmonton AM. Hibernacula are underground chambers where sna