Cool down to come by end of week

- CBC
A Constance Bay homeowner drew a line in the sand. Is it legal?
A fence that runs across the sand and into the water at a Constance Bay beach colloquially known as The Point has some questioning whether waterfront property owners have the legal right to build structures on the shorelines that front their properties.In Ontario, some do, according to a lawyer consulted by CBC News. While she couldn't comment on the Constance Bay case, Margot Pomerleau, a partner with the Ottawa-based firm MBC Law, explained it depends on two factors: shoreline ownership and "r
- The Weather Network - Video
September Outlook: Who holds onto the warmth of summer?
Meteorologist Rhythm Reet has the details on what we can expect across Canada this September.
- The Canadian Press
A celebrity 'Russian spy' whale spotted with harness found dead in Norwegian waters
HELSINKI (AP) — A white beluga whale named “Hvaldimir,” first spotted in Norway not far from Russian waters with a harness that ignited rumors he may be a Moscow spy, has been found dead.
- FTW Outdoors
Rescue dog has plenty to say during rare orca encounter; video
A pod of rarely seen orcas was a wonderful source of excitement for a group of San Diego whale watchers last Wednesday. But perhaps the most curious and enthusiastic member of the charter was a rescue dog named Fin. The accompanying foota
- CBC
Volunteer snake wranglers have hands full protecting at-risk reptiles from Edmonton roads
For the third year in a row, Ciara Fraser and her team of about 80 volunteers will have their eyes to the ground in an area west of Edmonton, looking for red-sided garter snakes.The species is at risk of being run over and Fraser, a conservation co-ordinator with the Edmonton and Area Land Trust, is relocating a den of snakes to a new area. "The snakes were at risk of being struck by vehicles where their hibernaculum is," she told CBC's Edmonton AM. Hibernacula are underground chambers where sna
- CNN
Tiger mauls handler at amusement park
A tiger mauled its handler at a popular amusement park in Australia, leaving the experienced worker hospitalized with “serious lacerations and puncture wounds”.
- Canadian Press Videos
How do you get a grumpy 4-ton elephant to a new home 120 miles away? Call the elephant movers
When it comes to the niche business of moving elephants, Dr. Amir Khalil and his team might be the best. The Egyptian veterinarian's résumé includes possibly the most famous elephant relocation on the planet. (AP Video by Nqobile Ntshangase / Production: Sebabatso Mosamo)
- ABC News
Landslide in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, threatens homes, prompts evacuations
An ongoing crisis stemming from a widening landslide is threatening multimillion-dollar homes in the Southern California city of Rancho Palos Verdes. Residents in the growing landslide zone, which has spread about 680 acres over the past year the community has been dealing with the issue, were advised Sunday to leave the area after the Southern California Edison (SCE) utility company shut off power to 140 homes and said another 105 residents will lose electricity by Monday night. "SCE has determined there is a public safety threat," the utility company said in a statement.
- GOBankingRates
6 Most Expensive Car Repairs for Hybrids and EVs
Hybrid cars and electric vehicles, otherwise known as EVs, are meant to help you shave down your gas budget and reduce fossil fuel's impact on the climate. Consumer Reports suggested EVs cost less to...
- CBC
33,000 mussels were carefully moved by hand from site of Montreal's new Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge
Teams of biologists have relocated more than 33,000 freshwater mussels from the construction site of the new Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge, which will connect Montreal's West Island to Vaudreuil-Dorion.A relocation operation of this scale is unprecedented for a Quebec construction site.Construction of the bridge began in late 2023, north of the current bridge. But before that work started, biologists were cataloguing the mussel population in the area.Studies conducted in 2019 and 2020 confirmed the pre
- CBC
'I thought it was a piece of plastic': Rare blue frog spotted by hiker near Oxford
A Nova Scotian foraging for mushrooms this month inadvertently stumbled across something much more rare — a blue frog. Jacinthe Belliveau was hiking close to her home in River Philip, near the town of Oxford in Nova Scotia's Cumberland County, when she noticed the unusual sight."All of a sudden I saw something that was blue and I thought it was a piece of plastic," she said in an interview with CBC Radio's Information Morning Nova Scotia on Tuesday. "As I approached, it got closer and closer … s
- The Canadian Press
Storm sets off floods and landslides in Philippines, leaving at least 14 dead
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A storm set off landslides and unleashed pounding rains that flooded many northern Philippine areas overnight into Monday, leaving at least 14 people dead and prompting authorities to suspend school classes and government work in the densely populated capital region.
- The Weather Network - Video
Hot weather returns to Alberta along with severe storm risk
A cold front swinging through the region will spark thunderstorms Monday afternoon and into the overnight hours, some of which may be severe. Details with Meteorologist Dylan Kikuta.
- WESH - Orlando Videos
NHC watching 2 disturbances, including in Gulf of Mexico
- Futurism
Scientists Discover Ancient Viruses Frozen in Glacier
On Ice When analyzing core samples from an ancient Tibetan glacier, scientists found remnants of more than 1,700 viruses, most of which had never been seen before. As Ohio State University explained in a press release about the new findings from Tibet's massive Guliya Glacier — which was also the source of another trove of […]
- CBC
Water use trending down, construction on schedule for Calgary's critical feeder main pipe repairs
Repair work to fix the Bearspaw feeder main, a critical feeder piece of infrastructure that supplies the majority of the city's water, is on track to be completed by the originally estimated date of Sept. 23.Michael Thompson, the City of Calgary's general manager of infrastructure services shared the news on Monday, adding that over the long weekend, demand for water across Calgary continued to decrease."We continue to trend in the right direction," he said. "Our ability to move treated water ar
- BBC
Zoo owner 'fuming' over pythons found in countryside
Chris Moisier believes the two reptiles were abandoned.
- Miami Herald
The chances for a tropical depression (or depressions) from 3 Atlantic, Gulf systems
Here’s what the National Hurricane Center has to say about each of these systems
- CBC
Residents hope a road that threatened old-growth forest will be rerouted
A resident of Kentville, N.S., who was concerned that the town's plans for a future connector road to support the construction of new housing would result in the destruction of old-growth forest on his property is hopeful that the road can be rerouted. As a child, Ron Cousins spent his days playing in his family's woodlot, on the edge of the town; as an adult, he cut trees selectively from the forest. Over time, he said he came to recognize the forest was special — especially the forest on the f
- CBC
Feeling swarmed? Wasp experts explain what's with all the buzz this year
Pest control technician JS Ouellette says this hot, dry summer has been good for business, with 25 to 40 calls per day to remove wasp nests — roughly four times the typical call volume."I am just parked and people will come up and be like, 'hey, do you deal with wasps? I have some,'" said Ouellette. "It's just crazy right now."He believes the busier than usual season is due to an abundance of aphids — a result of a wet spring and hot summer — which wasps feed on. Plus, wasps tend to become more