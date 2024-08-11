Cool down continues throughout the week
Cool down continues throughout the week
Cool down continues throughout the week
The National Hurricane Center is tracking a tropical wave that could become a tropical depression and possibly a tropical storm named Ernesto.
Severe weather in Ontario and Quebec caused heavy rainfall, leading to flash flooding that stranded motorists and disrupted road safety. Emergency services responded to hundreds of calls as flooding and power outages created hazardous conditions across the regions.
The latest predictions give a two-in-three chance of La Niña developing by the fall months
Authorities and animal rescuers in Pennsylvania are on the hunt for an alligator caught on camera taking a swim in Lake Erie.
After the EV startup collapsed, owners who paid as much as $70,000 now find themselves stuck with vehicles that are slowly falling apart.
WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. — A bridge over British Columbia's Chilcotin River was closed to traffic Friday after new cracks were discovered along the hillside near a massive landslide that had blocked the river for days before a breach sent torrents of water and debris downstream.
BRITISH COLUMBIA — The agency monitoring wildfires in British Columbia said eight new blazes sprang up in the southern regions of the area served by the Northwest Fire Centre, after more than 400 lightning strikes hit the area on Friday night.
What appears to be an alligator was spotted Sunday near swimmers in Erie, Pennsylvania, prompting authorities to look into the reptile’s origins and whereabouts.
Disease-resistant seedlings of an endangered tree species are doing well during their first season in a western Quebec forest, according to the conservation group that planted them.Butternut trees are native to Canada and can be found in Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick. But over the last 30 or so years, canker disease has wiped out 80 per cent of them, said Stephen Woodley, president of Action Chelsea for the Respect of the Environment (ACRE)."In the region, it's been deadly for butternuts. Th
Jasper's mayor says wildfire evacuees will learn Monday when they will be allowed to return home.
Residents of Jasper, Alta., will learn Monday when they can return home, according to Mayor Richard Ireland.A monster wildfire that forced thousands to evacuate Jasper National Park ripped through the historic townsite nearly three weeks ago, incinerating about one-third of its homes and businesses.On Monday, members of the unified command, made up of Parks Canada and Municipality of Jasper representatives, will release the date of re-entry and details about how it will work, Ireland announced d
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un revisited a flooded area near the country's border with China this week to address plans to support those affected by recent heavy rainfall and floods, including bringing about 15,400 people to the country's capital until new homes are built, state media KCNA said on Saturday. Kim made a two-day trip on Thursday and Friday to Uiju County, one of the affected areas, to offer additional support for those affected, KCNA reported. Thousands of homes in North Korea's city of Sinuiju and Uiju County were flooded due to heavy rainfall, North Korea said last week.
A man who runs a wildfire defense company is getting a firsthand look at how his products protect residences during the Crozier Fire.
The aurora borealis, the famous natural light display better known as the northern lights, may make coincide this weekend with the peaking Perseids.
The United States is speeding up efforts to license and build a new generation of nuclear reactors to supply carbon-free electricity.
VALEMOUNT, B.C. — An evacuation order has been issued for an area south of Valemount, British Columbia due to the out-of-control Canoe Road wildfire.
Fires were reported Friday amid a warning for critical fire danger.
The town of Chelsea, Que., has issued a state of emergency after Friday's heavy rainfall.The state of emergency will last 48 hours from about 9 a.m. Saturday, the municipality's mayor, Pierre Guénard, said in a video posted to Facebook.It will allow emergency crews to respond to the damage quickly, Guénard said."We still have many residents that are cut off — their road has been literally cut in half," Guénard said in the video.He's calling for residents to be respectful of workers and heavy mac
Temperatures will hit the high twenties – but thundery showers are also on the way, forecasters said.
The National Hurricane Center late Friday ended tracking of Debby, the fourth named tropical storm, after forming one week ago.