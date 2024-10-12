Cool, dry and windy tonight before showers Sunday
Emily Pike works you through the next few days. Impact Weather returns late Sunday into Monday as heavy showers will persist.
While the newly developed storm-proof homes have endured a few storms since people moved in last year, Hurricanes Helene and Milton put those features to the test.
Comparing temperatures in the ocean along the equator between now and last year, it's evident that we are in for a La Niña winter. Meteorologist Melinda Singh explains what this means for Canada.
Experts monitoring the Pacific still see signs that La Niña will develop over the next couple of months
Here’s the latest on Tropical Storm Leslie
There wasn’t much more than piles debris from shattered homes when Vickie Ward returned to her Grove City, Florida, neighborhood after Hurricane Milton.
Forecasters say there may be a few quiet days in the Caribbean in the aftermath of Hurricanes Milton and Helene. But there's potential late next week.
Don't freak out; you may be able to catch the lights again. Here's where and why.
An atmospheric river targeting B.C.'s coastal regions will put a damper on the Thanksgiving weekend.
If you've ever wondered whether it's worth carrying bear spray with you out in the bush, just talk to Paul Burbidge.The Whitehorse man recently had a close and terrifying encounter with a grizzly bear, and says it was a can of bear spray — and not the rifle he was carrying — that saved him from a more serious outcome. Burbidge survived the encounter unscathed, but definitely shaken.It happened on Monday when Burbidge took his dog out for a walk on a small trail, bringing his gun along to maybe d
A great white shark has been found dead on the coast of Haida Gwaii in northern B.C..It was discovered by Mike Miles, who says he saw it while driving just south of Tlell, B.C., off Haida Gwaii's east coast."I thought I was seeing a young orca, then thought it was a beaked whale," he told CBC News via text message. "Then, a great white shark! Cool and a bit sad."He reported it to the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO), which has confirmed the species, saying it was a male measuring
Most animals retreated to small, warmer enclaves. But some, like humans, seemed to have stayed where they were.
How people are coping, or not.
With another atmospheric river impacting the B.C. coastline its going to be less than ideal weekend to be outdoors for some. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides more details.
(Bloomberg) -- Hurricane Milton’s devastating path across Florida has left at least 10 dead, millions without power, and destroyed homes and crops, as authorities warn it could take days to assess the full extent of the damages.Most Read from BloombergThe Cablebus Transformed Commutes in Mexico City’s Populous OutskirtsAs Brussels Booms, an Old Boogeyman Returns: BrusselizationThe Master Plan That Shaped Pakistan’s Capital Is No Longer WorkingChicago Marathon to Honor Kenyan Who Died After His W
Rescuers from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and volunteers help Hurricane Milton flood victims.
Outlook for Florida’s property insurance market after back-to-back hurricanes
Florida residents began repairing damage from Hurricane Milton, which smashed through coastal communities and tore homes to pieces, flooded streets and spawned a deadly tornadoes.
The aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, have lit up the night skies this week. Here is a look at some scenes from around the world. This report by The Canadian Press was first published October 11, 2024.