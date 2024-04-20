A cool night: Saturday, April 20th

CBC

Saint John will be rolling out a new curbside recycling program at the beginning of May that will see all residents putting their recycling out by 7 a.m. for collection, with no more nighttime pickup, as Miller Waste, a private company, takes over collection."The majority of the residents will also see a change in the day of the week in which they have the recycling collected," said Tim O'Reilly, director of public works for the city, adding there will be no change to garbage collection.The move