A cool night: Saturday, April 20th

  • 'It was joy': Trapped B.C. orca calf eats seal meat, putting rescue on hold

    ZEBALLOS, B.C. — A rescue operation for an orca calf trapped in a remote tidal lagoon off Vancouver Island has been put on hold after it started eating seal meat thrown in the water for what is believed to be the first time. Ehattesaht First Nation Chief Simon John said the young killer whale swam to an area of the lagoon where members of the neighbouring Nuchatlaht First Nation tossed about 18 kilograms of seal meat into the water on Thursday evening. They witnessed her grabbing the chunks in i

  • Can't see the forest for the freeze: Hikers stumble on trees frozen by 'hyper-localized icing'

    Em Oates, her friend and her dog were out hiking when they stumbled across an isolated section of frozen trees and bushes. (Submitted by Em Oates)Two women hiking near Flatrock, N.L., recently were stunned when they came across a section of trail with an "ice forest": trees glazed in layers of ice surrounded by unfrozen trees.On a trail nestled between trees in the Avalon Peninsula town about 25 kilometres from St. John's, Em Oates, her friend and her dog were out for a hike April 12 when they c

  • Video captures people pulling black bear cubs from trees for photos

    No cubs were physically harmed when a group pulled the baby black bears out of trees to take photos.

  • Popularity of EVs presents waste challenge of dead batteries...or does it?

    Electric vehicles are effective tools to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, but their batteries can pose eco-friendly challenges once they reach their inevitable end of life

  • Planters beware: Looming frost threat across Ontario and Quebec

    Despite a warmer start to the year, and an early arrival of some plants and flowers, those eager to get in their gardens to plant, may want to hold on a little bit longer. A chill is in the air

  • It’s ‘irresponsible’ to ignore widespread consciousness across animal world, dozens of scientists argue

    There is good reason to believe fish, amphibians, molluscs and insects are sentient, according to a new declaration signed by three dozen scientists. The New York Declaration on Animal Consciousness argues that current scientific research indicates such widespread animal consciousness is a “realistic possibility” — and that scientists and policymakers must take that into account when considering risks to…

  • Biden Thwarts Trump And Blocks Mining Road, Oil Drilling In Alaska

    The president's administration barred oil and gas development on millions of acres in the state and moved to kill a controversial mining road.

  • 3 B.C. hunters fined, banned for killing wildlife out of season

    Three men from British Columbia's Lower Mainland have been fined and banned from hunting for 10 years each for "unlawfully killing wildlife," including a deer pregnant with two fawns, in an area near Kamloops, B.C.Kyaw Aue Thah, Boe Boe Gyi and Ywa Baw Mu appeared before a provincial court judge on Thursday and were sentenced to violations under the Wildlife Act, according to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS).In a social media post, the service wrote that one man was fined $8,000 and

  • Fire Seasons are Changing

    The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) has called up its wildfire crews to start training and preparing for what is expected to be another busy fire season. On April 8th, the SPSA announced an early call-up this year after a drier-than-normal winter. Type 1 Wildfire Crews began training in March and will be ready to respond to fires this week SPSA president Marlo Pritchard announced. Spring fires are primarily caused by human actions, and it is important that individuals act responsibly. F

  • Opinion: The Indian election issue that will impact the world (and no one is talking about)

    As India’s national election kicks off, climate researcher Aditya Valiathan Pilai explores why climate change isn’t a major issue for the main BJP and Congress parties.

  • These 5 Common Household Items Are Actually Hurting You (and the Environment)

    Because saving the planet starts from the inside

  • Deadly West African heat wave driven by climate change, scientists say

    As a heat wave with temperatures nearing 50 C stretches from Senegal to Chad, hundreds have died, and climate scientists say temperatures this high would not have been possible without human-induced climate change from greenhouse gas emissions.

  • Curbside recycling changes in Saint John will end nighttime collection

    Saint John will be rolling out a new curbside recycling program at the beginning of May that will see all residents putting their recycling out by 7 a.m. for collection, with no more nighttime pickup, as Miller Waste, a private company, takes over collection."The majority of the residents will also see a change in the day of the week in which they have the recycling collected," said Tim O'Reilly, director of public works for the city, adding there will be no change to garbage collection.The move

  • Seven times weather unexpectedly changed the course of history

    History books are full of tragic storms, but there are plenty of major global events that were silently shaped by the weather on those fateful days.

  • Shuswap residents brace for wildfire season amid investigation

    When the wildfires around the North Shuswap region first started in July 2023, Jim Cooperman wasn't too concerned — they were kilometres away from his Lee Creek home.But day by day, the fires spread, inching toward the communities along Shuswap Lake, about 60 kilometres northeast of Kamloops, B.C. The hot and dry summer conditions didn't help.Then came August 17 — the day the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) performed a planned ignition in hopes of stopping forecasted winds from blowing the flames d

  • Plastic Is Starting to Generate a Staggering Proportion of Earth's Carbon Pollution

    More on plastic: Scientists Find Bottled Water Filled With Hundreds of Thousands of Microplastics

  • More caribou are out and about in Gros Morne National Park this spring, and heading for the roads

    It's not uncommon for caribou to feed near roads in Gros Morne National Park, but Parks Canada says they're seeing larger herds than usual this year. (Submitted by Darroch Whitaker)Parks Canada is warning drivers in Gros Morne National Park that more caribou are being spotted around roads than usual this spring.Ecologist Darroch Whitaker told CBC News on Friday it's not uncommon for caribou to head toward the coast and highways this time of year in search of vegetation but they're being seen in

  • How hot will it get in Kansas City this summer? What weather forecast models predict

    What weather models say Kansas Citians can expect in the coming months.

  • Allowing a patch of grass in gardens to grow long helps butterflies, study finds

    Butterfly Conservation scientists urge gardeners to let some of their garden go wild to help declining species.

  • Baby and teenage great white sharks prefer shallow waters – study

    Experts believe staying close to the shore helps sharks avoid predators while aiding growth.