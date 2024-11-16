Cool Saturday before clouds filter in on Sunday
The eighteenth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season formed in the western Caribbean on Thursday
Forecasters tell residents of eastern Gulf Coast and Florida to monitor the forecast closely for potential impacts next week.
Forecasters continue to expect better-than-even odds of La Niña developing into this winter
Heavy snow for B.C.'s mountain passes continues on Thursday, with some areas in line to see 20-30+ cm of accumulation by Friday morning.
The grolar bear, also known as the pizzly bear, is a hybrid animal that's the result of crossbreeding between a polar bear and a grizzly bear, two species typically separated by geography and habitat.
A weekend snowfall is on the way for portions of the eastern Prairies
It’s more than 100 feet long, around 300 years old, made of nearly 1 billion little polyps and visible from space
Alberta’s ability to manage its water was put to the test as the province stared down a potentially devastating drought. The CBC’s Joel Dryden explains what happened with the province’s “unprecedented” water sharing agreements, and talks to experts about how this model might play out in future droughts.
A mild pattern may hold tight across Ontario through the second half of November
Rats are becoming bigger both in size and numbers, say some Sydney residents. And they want something done about the trash-eating critters. Erin Pottie has the story.
Three typhoons have made landfall over the Philippines over the past week as part of a destructive pattern that is expected to continue
Meteorologist Devon Lucie starts us off in the Caribbean with the latest track and forecast strength of Sara as it churns off the coast of Honduras and analyzes why it could still bring some impacts to Louisiana and when we could experience them, then turns to crisp fall days coming our way, highlighting how chilly Friday morning will be, how warm the afternoons will get, and when the next likeliest round of rain arrives before finishing with the WDSU First Warning Weather 7 Day Forecast
After an inch of rain overnight we'll see scattered showers through the day.
Researchers were baffled by a bioluminescent mollusk that lives in the deep ocean. They just discovered it's a new species of sea slug.
KENCHANAHALLI, India (AP) — On the edges of a dense forest in southern India, six women in a small garage are busy stitching cloth bags, pants, hospital gowns and office uniforms with automated sewing machines.
Rain, snow and a wintry mix hits B.C. for the weekend. For some southern areas, these will be the first flakes of the season
It lost the battle over personal transportation to battery electric vehicles, and for industrial users, it remains far more expensive than natural gas. Like many hydrogen entrepreneurs, Gabriel Rodriguez-Calero figures the best way to rein in costs is to bring production closer to where it’s being used. More recently, though, scientists have been exploring ways of making cheaper electrolyzers more efficient.
In a worst-case scenario for the U.S., a major hurricane could hit Florida's Gulf coast, but forecasters say it would have to clear several hurdles.
Bears are incredible creatures, but they can also be some of the most dangerous animals on the planet. While even the most dangerous bear will typically avoid humans, under the right (or wrong!) circumstances, it can become aggressive, especially if it feels threatened or if you're in its territory.
Severe thunderstorms and torrential rain have once again battered coastal Spain, causing flooding and evacuations just two weeks after the country experienced deadly flooding in Valencia and other nearby communities.