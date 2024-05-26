Cool Waters Aquatic Park in West Allis opens for the summer
Cool Waters Aquatic Park in West Allis opens for the summer
Cool Waters Aquatic Park in West Allis opens for the summer
A climbing guide atop Mt. Everest captured video of the crowded summit ridge before a cornice collapsed in a tragedy in which two went missing.
Two-time PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray died Saturday morning at age 30, one day after he withdrew from the Charles Schwab Cup Challenge at Colonial. There were no immediate details on the circumstances of his death, only shock and grief from the PGA Tour and his management team. “I am at a loss for words,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said. “The PGA Tour is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones.
Murray won two PGA tournaments, including the Sony Hawaii Open this past January.
For those in the anti-Greg Hardy camp, Thursday's news and highlight might feel a little like an early birthday gift.
The Chicago Blackhawks completed a trade with the New York Islanders to improve their second first-round pick by two slots and second-round selection by four slots in the 2024 NHL Draft, the team announced Friday.
PRAGUE (AP) — Switzerland prevailed in a penalty shootout to stun Canada 3-2 and set up the final against the Czech Republic at the ice hockey world championship on Saturday.
Liz Wilcox, Charlie Davis, Ben Katzman, Maria Shrime Gonzalez open up about the physical and mental impacts of Survivor 46 they still experience today.
Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese deletes social post about the league's new stance on charter flight and the crowd attendance when she plays.
DALLAS (AP) — Connor McDavid scored 32 seconds into the second overtime and the Edmonton Oilers overcame their captain's double-minor penalty in the first extra period and beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final on Thursday night. The Stars were 0 for 3 on power plays in regulation, then couldn't capitalize on four minutes with a man advantage after a high-stick penalty against McDavid in the opening seconds of the first overtime that wasn't called until a replay revi
The Chicago Bulls may not want to help LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
James is expected to be a second-round pick in June's NBA Draft.
Dak Prescott's remark had some prominent media types telling him to put his money where his mouth is.
The Prince of Wales, who is president of the Football Association, and his son Prince George saw Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium face-off in the FA Cup final
Stan Van Gundy, the former Detroit Pistons coach/president, has been dealing with a family tragedy since August, when his wife of 35 years, Kim, died.
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets did not travel for Saturday’s game in Vancouver to rest for upcoming matches.
NEW YORK (AP) — Tough guy Matt Rempe added the excitement the Rangers lacked in Game 1 against the defending Eastern Conference champion Florida Panthers. Linemate Barclay Goodrow gave New York and its fans something even more important — an overtime goal.
MONACO (AP) — Red Bull driver Max Verstappen endured a rare bad day in Formula 1 on Saturday, qualifying only sixth for the Monaco Grand Prix on a track notoriously hard to overtake on.
In the wake of The Voice’s Season 25 finale Tuesday night, the cheers have died down, the auditorium has emptied and the confetti has been swept up. Heck, newly minted winner Asher HaVon has even done the obligatory Q&A session with TVLine. (You can read it here.) So now it’s time for us to look …
RALEIGH — Don Waddell has resigned as president and general manager of the Carolina Hurricanes, ending a 10-year run with the NHL club.
The Prince of Wales will attend the FA Cup final at the start of his children's May half-term holiday, Kensington Palace has revealed