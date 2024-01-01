Cooldown continues into the new year!
Our cooldown continues into the new year across the state!
The seismic event occurred at 8:27 am local time 11 miles from Rancho Palos Verdes, and 13 miles from Los Angeles
Monstrous waves continue to wreak havoc along the California coast, where beachside communities have been facing damaging flooding and life-threatening water conditions as a series of storms makes its way onshore.
A warm month reached its peak on Friday as Tofino cracked its all-time warmest December temperature record
Japanese public broadcaster NHK TV urged people to flee to high land or the top of a nearby building as quickly as possible.
HALIFAX — Not so long ago, the largest community in Cape Breton was best known as home to one of the most toxic waste sites in North America: the infamous Sydney tar ponds. Containing one million tonnes of oozing sewage and industrial sludge — left behind after centuries of steelmaking — the site has since been capped with concrete and transformed into a sprawling urban park that opened 10 years ago. "It's a transformation from what was an industrial economy to one that is more service-based wit
Above-seasonal temperatures and lack of snowfall dominated the month of December for many locations across Ontario.
It was anything but a typical December across Canada, with fluctuating temperatures, record warmth and disconcerting levels of snow. All the details with meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal.
A system moving into southern Ontario for the final day of 2023 will bring the region a chance for freezing rain and snow
A powerful earthquake rocked homes in Ishikawa, Japan. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says authorities are working to assess the damage.
A tsunami warning was in place along Japan’s west coast on January 1, after an earthquake measured at 7.5 magnitude by the US Geological Survey hit in Ishikawa prefecture.This footage, captured in Sanjo, Niigata prefecture, shows utility poles and electrical wires swaying dangerouslyAccording to Niigata Crisis Management and Disaster Prevention Bureau tremors above a magnitude 5 were felt across the city.A tsunami warning was in effect, with authorities urging locals to “move away from the coast and rivers and evacuate to a nearby hill or tall building.” Credit: @hat_____ta via Storyful
Southern Ontario is about to experience a snowy interlude before the sun makes its return after an overcast December. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides a glimpse into this transitional weather.
Preliminary climate data from NOAA and analysis from the Climate Change Institute at the University of Maine indicate the global temperature anomaly finished higher than 2016’s record of 0.99 degrees Celsius (1.78 degrees Fahrenheit) above average. December’s global observations are still being analyzed, but annual temperature anomalies for the first time could be more than 1 degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit) above average.
At least four people have been confirmed dead after a major earthquake struck central Japan on Monday, triggering tsunami waves over a metre high, damaging homes and sparking a major blaze. The 7.5-magnitude quake struck Ishikawa prefecture on the Sea of Japan side of the main island of Honshu at 4:10 pm (0710 GMT), according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). Japanese authorities put the magnitude at 7.6 and said that it was one of more than 50 quakes of 3.2 magnitude or more to rock the regio
