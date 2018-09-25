Cooled off after a hot start

Immersion of Espada: Immersion had a rough time after taking Game 1 against Na'Vi in the Dreamleague Season 10 CIS qualifiers. He finished with a 14/15/34 overall KDA.



Immersion played well on Phoenix in Game 1. He was usually able to get off a good Supernova in fights, even if he did end up dying the egg. He was always able to get value from his spells, and forced a lot of attention onto himself. He finished with a 6/3/23 KDA. Immersion played Phoenix again in Game 2 but had a much more difficult time staying alive. His Supernova egg was much more vulnerable against Na'Vi this time, and he ended up going down in fights without getting much use out of it. He finished with a 6/7/9 KDA. In Game 3 Immersion played Windranger in another tough loss. He managed to help secure four kills for Espada, but they were all on Na'Vi supports and didn't amount to much. He finished with a 2/5/2 KDA.



