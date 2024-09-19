Cooler air and more wind on the way!
Our record-shattering stretch of triple-digit heat is finally over.
Meet the family who live on an island only accessible twice a day and has just five children in the local school. The Mundys moved to Holy Island in late 2022 as part of a campaign to address the shrinking and aging population. Up to 800,000 people visit the island off the coast of Northumberland each year - but it has a population of less than 200 people. The tide permits crossings twice daily, with the road being underwater the rest of the time thanks to a tide which moves forward by around 40 minutes every day. Andrew Mundy, 40 and his wife, Victoria, 36, have owned the Pilgrims Coffee House & Roastery on the island for 18 years.
Ontario welcomes fall with more summertime warmth this weekend, but how long will this warm and dry spell last?
The odds have been released for just how active the remainder of September will be across the Atlantic for tropical activity. Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
A 12-year-old boy has shot and killed a wounded black bear as it was mauling his father near their hunting cabin in the thick western Wisconsin woods. Ryan Beierman, 43, told the Minnesota Star Tribune that he was pinned beneath the 200-pound bruin on Sept. 6 when his son, Owen, fired a shot from the boy's hunting rifle. Earlier, he and Owen spotted the bear from a tree stand near Siren, Wisconsin, about 90 miles (144 kilometers) northeast of Minneapolis.
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday pledged billions of euros in aid for Central European countries that suffered enormous damage to infrastructure and housing during the massive flooding that has so far claimed 24 lives in the region.
The Atlantic hurricane season continues to sputter along and is over halfway done. So far, the number of storms (seven) is slightly below average.
Back-to-back storm days have covered much of the Prairies this week, with Thursday's risk taking aim at parts of northwestern Ontario, and the threat for tornadoes on the table. Stay alert to the changing conditions
LONDON (AP) — Scientists searching for the origins of COVID-19 have zeroed in on a short list of animals that possibly helped spread it to people, an effort they hope could allow them to trace the outbreak back to its source.
SEATTLE (AP) — It's a good thing seals aren't on a humpback whale's menu.
Tornado warnings were issued in parts of Saskatchewan and northwestern Ontario on Tuesday afternoon and evening.
From 8-eyed spiders to a new species resembling a “miniature dragon.”
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Soldiers and firefighters used sandbags to reinforce river embankments and delivered food and drinking water to cut-off communities as the worst flooding in years moved Tuesday across a broad swath of Central Europe, taking lives and destroying homes.
Central Europe is experiencing the worst floods in at least two decades, with a trail of destruction from Romania to Poland and and the deaths of at least 23 people so far. * Four provinces in southwestern Poland are covered by the highest level of hydrological warnings against level 3 floods. * The Polish defence ministry said more than 14,000 soldiers had been deployed to flood-hit regions.
Start your day with the latest weather news. The FOX Forecast Center is alerting everyone to a potential tropical threat developing in the western Caribbean Sea next week.
The report’s authors hope it can act as a roadmap for local authorities to adapt and accelerate the green transition.
National Hurricane Center monitoring area of interest in Caribbean that may impact Florida
Last year, the U.S. designated magnesium as a critical mineral, one of the “electric 18” that are critical for the energy transition. It’s not because magnesium is scarce — in fact, it’s the eighth most abundant mineral in the Earth’s crust, and it's the third most abundant dissolved mineral in the world’s oceans. “The name of the game really is, can you compete with the 90% production that’s coming out of China today?” said Howard Yuh, co-founder and CEO of Tidal Metals.
Tropical Storm Gordon was declared dead in the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday by the National Hurricane Center as it no longer had tropical characteristics. However, Gordon's story may not be over yet. Tropical Rainstorm Gordon will track northward in the open Atlantic through next week and could re-strengthen into a tropical storm. No direct impacts to the United States are expected from this storm; however, Gordon could approach the Azores early next week. In 2020, the National Weather Service coin
The driver, Richard Walton Robinson, was in a blue Subaru Crosstrek SUV when he drove around sheriff’s office vehicles and into high water.
Meteorologist Alena Lee previews what is happening in the Atlantic, as well as the potential that those storms could reach the United States.