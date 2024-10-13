Cooler, breezy and dry Sunday forecast

Latest Stories
- The Weather Network - Video
La Niña expected to affect winter in Canada, here's what that means
Comparing temperatures in the ocean along the equator between now and last year, it's evident that we are in for a La Niña winter. Meteorologist Melinda Singh explains what this means for Canada.
- CNN
As parts of Florida went dark from Helene and Milton, the lights stayed on in this net-zero, storm-proof community
While the newly developed storm-proof homes have endured a few storms since people moved in last year, Hurricanes Helene and Milton put those features to the test.
- HuffPost
Missed The Northern Lights? Here’s Where They’re Forecast To Appear Next.
Don't freak out; you may be able to catch the lights again. Here's where and why.
- The Weather Network
A ‘weak’ La Niña is likely as Canada heads into this winter
Experts monitoring the Pacific still see signs that La Niña will develop over the next couple of months
- Miami Herald
Friday, Oct 11 update: Latest on Tropical Storm Leslie from the National Hurricane Center
Here’s the latest on Tropical Storm Leslie
- CNN
Florida residents are returning to flooded streets and homes gone after Milton
There wasn’t much more than piles debris from shattered homes when Vickie Ward returned to her Grove City, Florida, neighborhood after Hurricane Milton.
- USA TODAY
Storm tracker: Tropical Storm Leslie weakens as next storm to form will be Nadine
Forecasters say there may be a few quiet days in the Caribbean in the aftermath of Hurricanes Milton and Helene. But there's potential late next week.
- The Weather Network
Dramatic weekend forecast showdown brewing over southern Ontario
Raw temperatures, rain, clouds, and even a few rumbles of thunder—this weekend has a little bit of everything on the menu for southern Ontario
- CBC
Yukon man touts value of bear spray after close call with aggressive grizzly
If you've ever wondered whether it's worth carrying bear spray with you out in the bush, just talk to Paul Burbidge.The Whitehorse man recently had a close and terrifying encounter with a grizzly bear, and says it was a can of bear spray — and not the rifle he was carrying — that saved him from a more serious outcome. Burbidge survived the encounter unscathed, but definitely shaken.It happened on Monday when Burbidge took his dog out for a walk on a small trail, bringing his gun along to maybe d
- CBC
Great white shark found dead on Haida Gwaii
A great white shark has been found dead on the coast of Haida Gwaii in northern B.C..It was discovered by Mike Miles, who says he saw it while driving just south of Tlell, B.C., off Haida Gwaii's east coast."I thought I was seeing a young orca, then thought it was a beaked whale," he told CBC News via text message. "Then, a great white shark! Cool and a bit sad."He reported it to the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO), which has confirmed the species, saying it was a male measuring
- The Conversation
Ancient humans were so good at surviving the last ice age they didn’t have to migrate like other species – new study
Most animals retreated to small, warmer enclaves. But some, like humans, seemed to have stayed where they were.
- The Canadian Press
Severe weather has some snowbirds leaving Florida, others battening down the hatches
When Julie Riddell and her husband, Gerry, bought their Fort Myers, Fla., vacation property in 2009, it didn't cross their mind that they might be buying in a hurricane-prone area.
- Global News
Canadian electrical companies send crews to help restore power in Florida after storms
Rescue and relief efforts continue in Florida after hurricanes and in a heartwarming gesture Canadian electrical companies, including Ontario's Hydro One, have sent teams to help restore power in the region.
- Miami Herald
Back-to-back hurricanes take toll on Gulf Coast neighborhoods. ‘I’ve looked at Zillow’
How people are coping, or not.
- The Canadian Press
Although Milton has moved on, at least 8 are dead and millions remain in the dark
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Rescue teams plucked Florida residents from the flotsam of Hurricane Milton on Thursday after the storm smashed through coastal communities where it tore homes into pieces, filled streets with mud and spawned a barrage of deadly tornadoes. At least eight people were dead.
- The Canadian Press
Far from where Hurricane Milton's eye hit, tornadoes wrought unexpected damage
WELLINGTON, Fla. (AP) — Tony Brazzale, a diving boat captain who has lived for 10 years in his Wellington home in southeastern Florida, wasn't worried about Hurricane Milton. The storm's center was forecast to make landfall on the opposite side of the peninsula and then cross the state well to the north of his family.
- The Canadian Press
Photo Gallery: Northern lights around the world
The aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, have lit up the night skies this week. Here is a look at some scenes from around the world. This report by The Canadian Press was first published October 11, 2024.
- The Weather Network
Disruptive atmospheric river poised to wash out B.C.'s Thanksgiving weekend
Be prepared for travel disruptions if you are travelling north along B.C.'s coastline for Thanksgiving weekend, as roads could become slick from the soaking rains
- The Canadian Press
The Latest: Residents begin repairing damage from Hurricane Milton, which killed at least 10
Florida residents began repairing damage from Hurricane Milton, which smashed through coastal communities and tore homes to pieces, flooded streets and spawned a deadly tornadoes.
- Business Insider
Back-to-back Florida hurricanes signal trouble for home insurance prices nationwide
The compounding insurance crises wrought by Hurricanes Helene and Milton could point to rate hikes nationwide, several insurance experts told BI.