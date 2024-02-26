Cooler changes and showers to start the workweek in Northern California

ABC News

The death of Flaco, the Eurasian eagle owl who escaped from his vandalized Central Park Zoo enclosure and spent more than a year as a free bird eating rats and winning admirers, has prompted an outpouring of love and heartbreak as New Yorkers gathered this weekend at one of his favorite trees to pay respect. Many fans of Flaco dropped off bouquets, poems, condolence cards, stuffed teddy bears and toy owls at an oak tree in the park's North Woods and expressed grief for the fugitive fowl, often citing his resilience and plight to survive in the wild against longshot odds after living the first 12 years of his life in captivity. Artist Calicho Arevalo told ABC News he spent most of Saturday completing his eighth street mural honoring Flaco in lower Manhattan before trekking to Central Park to express his condolences at the impromptu memorial to the iridescent feathered creature.