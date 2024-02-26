Cooler changes and showers to start the workweek in Northern California
KCRA 3 Weather meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn looks at when cooler temperatures will arrive and where rain and snow chances will increase.
The metropolis of nearly 22 million people is facing a severe water crisis as a tangle of problems — including geography and leaks — are compounded by climate change.
This week is going to feel like late April across southern Ontario, not late February. Mild temperatures will even bring an odd winter thunderstorm risk, as well
Those on the Prairies longing for more winter weather won't be disappointed this week.
Visitors to the Monterey Bay beach have posted photos of the giant skull to social media.
People in the Steady brook area awoke to the sight of a washout on Marble Mountain on Sunday morning. (X/Donnie O'Keefe)"Mother Nature definitely threw us a curveball when we woke up this morning," Richard Wells, general manager of Marble Mountain ski resort, said on Sunday afternoon. "Sadly, water finds its way downhill."Sunday morning saw a large washout on the ski hill, resulting in some flooding on the roads in the surrounding area. This came in the wake of heavy rains across the west coast
The warmth will fuel the storm but will remain south of the border. The biggest snowstorm of the season for Edmonton to Saskatoon before temperatures crash
Corra, the new baby elephant at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, is much more than a cute calf.
In this article, we take a look at the 20 countries with the most freshwater resources If you want to, you can skip our detailed discussion of global freshwater resources and analysis of industries related to it, and go directly to our shorter list of the 5 Countries With the Most Freshwater Resources. According to […]
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any information related to the dog’s owner so investigators can pursue criminal charges.
Tesla has been slashing prices. Ford just cut the price of its Mustang Mach-E, too, plus it cut back production of its electric pickup. And General Motors is thinking about bringing back plug-in hybrids, arguably a step back from EVs.
Flaco, the Eurasian Eagle owl who escaped New York City's Central Park Zoo a year ago, has died after crashing into a building on West 89th Street in Manhattan.
WESTROZEBEKE, Belgium (AP) — It was the puddles of green sludge left by the tires of massive tractors in western Belgium’s industrial farmlands that drew the attention of biological engineer Ineke Maes. The slime was destructive algae, the result of the excess of chemicals used by farmers to boost their crops, but at a high cost to nature. Maes had hoped the European Union’s environmental policies would start to make a fundamental difference by improving exhausted soils. In recent weeks, some of
After the heavy rain, freezing rain and snow, icy conditions are expected to prevail in Atlantic Canada, posing potential hazards for travel and outdoor activities. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides further updates on the situation.
The newly formed lake in California's Death Valley National Park has attracted tourists for a potentially once-in-lifetime swim.
A team of government employees intently monitors the water, which will be collected and purified for use by the country's six million residents. “We make use of real-time data to manage the storm water," Harry Seah, deputy chief executive of operations at PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency, says with a smile while standing in front of the screens. “All of this water will go to the marina and reservoirs.”
The death of Flaco, the Eurasian eagle owl who escaped from his vandalized Central Park Zoo enclosure and spent more than a year as a free bird eating rats and winning admirers, has prompted an outpouring of love and heartbreak as New Yorkers gathered this weekend at one of his favorite trees to pay respect. Many fans of Flaco dropped off bouquets, poems, condolence cards, stuffed teddy bears and toy owls at an oak tree in the park's North Woods and expressed grief for the fugitive fowl, often citing his resilience and plight to survive in the wild against longshot odds after living the first 12 years of his life in captivity. Artist Calicho Arevalo told ABC News he spent most of Saturday completing his eighth street mural honoring Flaco in lower Manhattan before trekking to Central Park to express his condolences at the impromptu memorial to the iridescent feathered creature.
A rookie legislature member for Alberta’s NDP is making a bid for the party's top job, promising a campaign focused on climate change and drought. "I think I'm going to garner support because I'm a new voice and my colleagues have already had their shot at being government,” Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse, 49, said in an interview with The Canadian Press. “I bring a diverse perspective and a new energy, a new light to the party.” Calahoo Stonehouse, a first-term member representing Edmonton-Rutherford,
Arctic air has taken over and temperatures are crashing across Atlantic Canada. Details with meteorologist Kevin MacKay.
