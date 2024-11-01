Cooler, Dry Weekend Ahead

Latest Stories
- The Weather Network
Fall warmth continues for Canada in November, but will it last?
We expect winter will step onto the playing field across Central and Eastern Canada well before the end of the month
- CBC
Contaminated soil from Calgary arena site stored as far away as Brooks, Alta.
Every day, a parade of dump trucks arrives at the site of the future Scotia Place arena to pick up contaminated soil.The four hectares (10 acres) of land used to be a parking lot for the Calgary Stampede. Before that, the site was covered with houses as part of the Victoria Park neighbourhood.This fall, workers have been busy digging up two metres of top soil to be hauled away. More than 100,000 tonnes of material has been removed.Bob Hunter, the city's spokesperson for the event centre project,
- USA TODAY
Storm tracker: System in Caribbean Sea could soon become tropical depression
The National Hurricane Center said Thursday it is tracking a system in the Caribbean Sea that could soon become a tropical depression.
- The Canadian Press
Mud-caked volunteers clean flood debris in a Spanish town as authorities struggle to respond
CHIVA, Spain. (AP) — Mud cakes her boots, splatters her leggings and the gloves holding her broom. Brown specks freckle her cheeks.
- The Canadian Press
Spain searches for bodies after unprecedented flooding claims at least 158 lives
BARRIO DE LA TORRE, Spain (AP) — Crews searched for bodies in stranded cars and sodden buildings Thursday as residents salvaged what they could from their ruined homes following monstrous flash floods in Spain that claimed at least 158 lives, with 155 deaths confirmed in the eastern Valencia region alone.
- USA TODAY
Amid solar maximum, northern lights should flourish: How to see auroras across US
Now that the sun has reached its solar maximum, aurora chasers should expect the northern lights to appear more frequently in the night sky.
- Canadian Press Videos
Snow in Hawaii? Cold air and moisture deliver snow to the state's tallest mountain
Snow fell on Hawaii’s tallest peak, briefly turning the mountaintop into a winter wonderland this week.
- The Weather Network - Video
Powerful winds and heavy rainfall threaten end of weekend in B.C.
Multiple rounds of system bringing an unsettled weekend but Sunday evening will feature a particularly strong system. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network has more.
- People
Remains of Overdue Hunter Found in Alaska as Authorities Say He Was Likely Mauled to Death by Bear
Alaska State Troopers identified the victim as Tad Fujioka, 50
- The Canadian Press
A Quaker who helps migrants says US presidential election will make no difference at the border
As dawn breaks through low clouds over the high desert, Sam Schultz drives along the knotted dirt roads near the U.S.-Mexico border, looking for migrants to help. For more than a year now, Schultz, 69, has been been bringing food, water, warm blankets and more to the thousands of migrants he's found huddled in makeshift camps, waiting to be processed for asylum.
- CNN
Spain hit by deadliest floods in decades. Here’s what we know
Spain is reeling from its worst flooding in decades, after a year’s worth of rain fell in just hours this week in the country’s southern and eastern regions.
- The Weather Network
Winter travel advisories as first accumulating snow hits parts of Ontario
The first accumulating snowfall of the season has prompted winter weather travel advisories across parts of northern Ontario. Snow may also mix with freezing rain and ice pellets
- France 24
Why Spain's floods are its deadliest in a generation
Spain is reeling from its worst flooding in decades after a year’s worth of rain fell in a matter of hours this week in the country’s southern and eastern regions. The storm began on Tuesday and has so far killed at least 158, prompting experts to weigh in on the factors contributing to the devastation. Powerful storms turbo-charged by a warming planet, poor urban planning and carelessness combined with catastrophic consequences in Spain’s deadliest floods in a generation, experts told AFP.Autho
- Storyful
Deadly Typhoon Kong-rey Batters Taipei City
Typhoon Kong-rey, known locally as Typhoon Leon, is the largest storm to hit Taiwan in 27 years, according to local news citing the Central Weather Administration (CWA).According to the CWA, Kong-rey’s radius of maximum wind reached 320 km (199 miles), making it the largest storm to hit the island since Typhoon Herb in 1996.The typhoon made landfall along the southeast coast of Taiwan on Thursday, October 31.Footage circulated online shows strong winds and heavy rain near the Chinese Culture University in Taipei City.One person has died as a result of the storm, and 73 are reported injured by local news. More than 200,000 households experienced power or water outages, the report said. Credit: @hsin_2004 via Storyful
- Reuters
Indonesia to respond appropriately to South China Sea incidents, official says
Indonesia's position on the South China Sea remains unchanged and it will respond appropriately to safeguard its territory, an official said on Thursday, after a Chinese coast guard vessel interrupted a survey by Jakarta's state energy firm. Indonesia said last week it had driven the Chinese coast guard ship away three times in just a few days after its presence in waters more than 1,500 km (932 miles) from the Chinese mainland disrupted a survey by a vessel contracted by Pertamina. China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, which it asserts through an armada of coast guard ships, some of which are accused by its neighbours of aggressive conduct and of trying to disrupt energy and fisheries activities.
- France 24 Videos
Spanish rescuers race to save flash flood victims as death toll tops 90
Emergency service workers recovered scores of bodies in the eastern Spanish region of Valencia on Wednesday after heavy rains battered the country's eastern and southern areas, causing flooding and disrupting air and rail travel. Three days of mourning were declared after some regions experienced a year's worth of rainfall in just hours.
- BBC
Typhoon Kong-rey makes landfall in Taiwan
The storm is the largest typhoon to directly hit Taiwan in nearly 30 years.
- The Canadian Press
Prince of Wales' environmental roadshow to arrive in Africa next week
LONDON (AP) — Prince William’s roadshow for environmental innovation will arrive in South Africa next week as the heir to the British throne announces the winners of his annual Earthshot Prize, aimed at finding new ways to combat climate change and other threats to the planet’s air, water and wildlife.
- Robb Report
This Luxe 230-Foot Cruise Ship Will Explore the Arctic Circle With Zero Carbon Emissions
Selar's new 230-footer runs on solar and wind power, with just 19 staterooms for 38 guests. It could be cruising the Arctic by 2026.
- The Independent
They’re eating the deer, they’re eating the cats: Large snakes invading Florida are eating the pets
‘This was as primal as it gets,’ a biologist who studied the creatures said