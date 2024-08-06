Cooler morning for Wednesday, chance of rain for the afternoon
Valley highs will dip below 110 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday before heating up again heading into the weekend.
Valley highs will dip below 110 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday before heating up again heading into the weekend.
One day after water spilled over and breached the landslide blocking the Chilcotin River, officials, First Nations and residents in the B.C. Interior are assessing the damage as the backed-up flow surges down the Fraser River. In an update Tuesday morning, the province said significant woody debris is flowing downstream along both rivers.At about 6:45 p.m. PT Monday, the leading edge of the flood had reached Big Bar on the Fraser River, about 70 kilometres downstream of the Chilcotin-Fraser conf
The province of British Columbia issued an emergency alert Monday morning after water began spilling over the landslide blocking the Chilcotin River.Gerald Pinchbeck with the Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operations Centre told CBC News that water began moving over the dam around 9 a.m. PT. The province's emergency alert, sent at at 10:35 a.m. PT, urged residents anywhere along the banks of the Chilcotin River from Hanceville to the Fraser River, and anywhere along the banks of the Fraser
Severe storms in Alberta on Monday brought large, damaging hail throughout the Calgary area.
VICTORIA — British Columbia's emergency management ministry says water is expected to start moving over the top of the massive landslide site currently blocking the Chilcotin River within hours.
A blaze that prompted the evacuation of more than a dozen properties in British Columbia's southern Interior over the weekend is the province's latest wildfire of note, as hot and dry conditions and the threat of thunderstorms continue over many parts of the province. On Saturday evening, the Okanagan-Similkameen Regional District issued an evacuation order for 16 properties near Highway 3 south of Princeton, B.C., due to the out–of-control Calcite Creek fire. The order, as well as an evacuation
Just as Debby continues to pound the Southeast with rain and wind, forecasters were also keeping an eye on another developing tropical system.
Canadians along the East Coast could feel Debby's impacts later this coming weekend.
The Weather Network's Connor O'Donovan has more from Calgary, Alberta.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Debby strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane as it approached Florida on Sunday evening, according to the national weather service.
One side of the political spectrum has been ready to address climate change and its effects on our health. Hint: It's not MAGA Republicans.
There will be some assessment of the damage on Tuesday morning from a storm that brought intense hail and rainfall through Calgary and other parts of the province on Monday evening.One of the storms that developed northwest of Calgary became very intense very quickly, said Heather Pimiskern, a meterologist with Environment Canada."Some of them moved in from B.C., and what that meant was, as it entered into Alberta, the atmospheric conditions were primed for storms to become severe in nature," sh
As Chinese scientists analyzed the soil samples that their lunar probe brought back from the moon, they realized something groundbreaking: There was water found along with minerals in the soil.
Severe thunderstorms may develop across Southern AB, SK, and MB this afternoon and evening. Details with meteorologist Dylan Kikuta.
More than 100 homes were damaged by flooding following a glacial dam outburst that has become a perennial hazard for neighborhoods near Juneau’s Mendenhall Glacier, officials estimated Tuesday as they began tallying the impacts amid the receding waters. Local officials adopted an emergency resolution describing the extent of flooding as unprecedented, saying hundreds of homes were severely impacted, including some outside expected flood areas. “I would say over a hundred homes right now” were damaged by flooding, he said by email.
Louis Bardach of south Florida couldn't believe his eyes when the walking catfish turned up in his driveway and then began "walking away."
HINTON, Alta. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Hinton, Alta., to get a briefing on the status of the Jasper wildfire, as well as meet with the province's premier and evacuees who fled the blaze that destroyed a third of the town.
The third and final day of the Edmonton Heritage Festival is cancelled after heavy rain damaged some of the pavilion tents in Borden Park overnight.The festival announced the closure Monday morning, saying damage to electrical, propane and water infrastructure means it isn't safe for attendees.A thunderstorm dumped rain across Edmonton for about six hours late Sunday and early Monday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada. In total, up to 28 millimetres of rain fell — and after a ho
Gov. Henry McMaster is warning South Carolinaians to not take Tropical Storm Debby lightly, warning of possible catastrophic flooding.
Debby made landfall in Florida's Big Bend at around 7 a.m. Monday, with severe storm surge and 80 mph winds.
CALGARY — The rat-a-tat of hail was echoing through the terminal as Quinn White made her way to a gate at the Calgary International Airport on Monday evening.