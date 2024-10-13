Some cooler mornings ahead to start the week
Some cooler mornings ahead to start the week
Some cooler mornings ahead to start the week
Comparing temperatures in the ocean along the equator between now and last year, it's evident that we are in for a La Niña winter. Meteorologist Melinda Singh explains what this means for Canada.
While the newly developed storm-proof homes have endured a few storms since people moved in last year, Hurricanes Helene and Milton put those features to the test.
Don't freak out; you may be able to catch the lights again. Here's where and why.
Experts monitoring the Pacific still see signs that La Niña will develop over the next couple of months
On Wednesday night, Max Domi tried to start some shenanigans with David Savard who politely declined, but there's a part of the story you may not know yet.
Here’s the latest on Tropical Storm Leslie
There wasn’t much more than piles debris from shattered homes when Vickie Ward returned to her Grove City, Florida, neighborhood after Hurricane Milton.
Meier's Rocks Maple Leafs Forward With Massive Hit
Forecasters say there may be a few quiet days in the Caribbean in the aftermath of Hurricanes Milton and Helene. But there's potential late next week.
Mike Tindall has revealed why parenting his young son Lucas is incredibly different from parenting his daughters, Mia and Lena Tindall
This former Buffalo Sabres forward has retired from professional hockey.
This Boston Bruins defenseman is the NHL's latest player on waivers.
Alexandre Pato has revealed exactly what happened in the training session that led to a fight between Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Oguchi Onyewu.The now infamous scuffle between the Swede and the American t...
Brandon Aubrey is a kicker worth watching, and he’s so good and so accurate the NFL may have to change its ways
Raw temperatures, rain, clouds, and even a few rumbles of thunder—this weekend has a little bit of everything on the menu for southern Ontario
If you've ever wondered whether it's worth carrying bear spray with you out in the bush, just talk to Paul Burbidge.The Whitehorse man recently had a close and terrifying encounter with a grizzly bear, and says it was a can of bear spray — and not the rifle he was carrying — that saved him from a more serious outcome. Burbidge survived the encounter unscathed, but definitely shaken.It happened on Monday when Burbidge took his dog out for a walk on a small trail, bringing his gun along to maybe d
Count on these Week 6 fantasy football predictions from the analysts of Yahoo Fantasy.
A great white shark has been found dead on the coast of Haida Gwaii in northern B.C..It was discovered by Mike Miles, who says he saw it while driving just south of Tlell, B.C., off Haida Gwaii's east coast."I thought I was seeing a young orca, then thought it was a beaked whale," he told CBC News via text message. "Then, a great white shark! Cool and a bit sad."He reported it to the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO), which has confirmed the species, saying it was a male measuring
The Boston Bruins could be getting one of their most promising players back.
After three straight losses, anger and emotion boil in Seattle’s wide receiver and quarterback. Mike Macdonald has a challenge.