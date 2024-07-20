Cooler for Sunday, smoke moves in from out of state
Denver7 Stacey Donaldson has the latest on a Colorado cool down with wildfire smoke heading our way. 7/20.
It's the first time The Inn at Spences Bridge has been empty since April.
A man has been ordered to pay $25,000 after being found guilty of destroying the habitat of an at-risk snake species, the eastern foxsnake, in Windsor-Essex.According to the Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, the man had participated in and supervised land-clearing activities on undeveloped lots in the Town of LaSalle.The lots are designated as areas of "natural environment" by the town and County of Essex — making them unable to be altered or developed.The properties a
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A 72-year-old man picking huckleberries in Montana shot and killed a grizzly bear after it attacked in a surprise encounter and injured him badly enough that he had to be hospitalized, authorities said Friday.
Calgary emergency crews had to deal with a new water main break in the northwest community of Montgomery on Friday.Calgary police said they shut down Bowness Road N.W. between 51st Street and Home Road on Friday afternoon after water began pooling onto the roadway at the intersection of 49th Street.Traffic was diverted through a parking lot in the area, according to police, and a three-way stop was instituted at the affected intersection.Carol Henke, public information officer for the Calgary Fi
The biggest price breaks came in Abbotsford, B.C., followed by Drummondville, Que. and Vancouver.
Some residents who live near Parc Andromède in Gatineau, Que., say they're at their wits end after being plagued by a proliferation of fiery red insects that "burn" any animal or person that gets in their way.As their name suggests, European fire ants — also known as Myrmica rubra — are an exotic species in North America, having made their way across the pond in the early 20th century. Their sting is like a painful burn or bee sting.In a little over a century, they've moulded their local environ
It’s not easy being a satellite: space is a dangerous place.
The Wild Canada exhibit at the Wilder Institute Calgary Zoo was closed on Friday after one of the zoo's two polar bears died.Jamie Dorgan, the zoo's interim CEO and COO, says the bear's death was sudden, and a necropsy will determine the cause of death."It's obviously a huge shock today," he told reporters on Friday during a news conference at the zoo.Dorgan says that at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Friday, both polar bears were seen sparring in the lower pool — which he says is normal behaviour
Officers shared harrowing footage of a dog and a kitten being rescued from a hot trailer, while temperatures outside soared to nearly 100 degrees
A stubborn ridge has set up shop over Western Canada this week, bringing hot weather and an elevated risk of storms with the help of the mountains and subtle, embedded disturbances
Trump’s VP pick flip-flopped on global warming as he rose in GOP politics, earning a zero score on climate from a leading environmental group
A large, growing wildfire in northern Alberta instigated an evacuation order Saturday afternoon for Little Red River Cree Nation.The Semo Lake Complex wildfire, a series of multiple out-of-control fires, is burning north of the three communities that make up the nation. It grew 30,000 hectares since Friday and now span about 95,000 hectares, said Christie Tucker, Alberta Wildfire information unit manager.The Alberta Emergency Management Agency (AEMA), which leads and oversees all emergency and d
Heavy rain lashed Aguascalientes, Mexico, on July 16, causing severe flooding across the region.Video by Jose de Jesus Huerta Guzman shows at least one car being swept away in fast-moving floodwaters.The rainfall caused main road closures, homes to collapse, and damaged public infrastructure, local media reported.A statement from local officials on July 18 said teams continue to help with clean-up efforts from the rain, including road maintenance and infrastructure repairs. Credit: Jose de Jesus Huerta Guzman via Storyful
A New York man and his dog narrowly escaped a dangerous situation when lightning hit a tree in their backyard during severe weather.
Lightning and dry conditions have already caused many new wildfires to ignite in B.C. and Alberta, but conditions are expected to worsen in the coming days. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides details on this developing story.
Unhoused Yellowknife resident Benjamin Manuel recently got an upgrade to his living situation — a tent platform for his pop-up tent. His new set-up is located in a wooded area off 48th Street in Yellowknife, about 15 metres back from a larger platform which used to be there. Manuel chose the location himself, and said he is liking it so far."It's comfortable, nobody bothers you, there's no drugging going on around here," he said. "And it's close to the road too in case of emergency."Manuel's ten
North Atlantic right whales are among the planet's most critically endangered large ocean mammals.
You don't need a degree in meteorology to understand "Twisters," but if your tornado science is a little shaky, here are some terms that might help.
Heat warnings have been forecast for most of B.C. this weekend, continuing a trend of prolonged hot weather that has led people to make more than 200 calls to paramedics this month.Most of central and eastern B.C., including large cities in the Interior like Kamloops and Kelowna, was under a heat warning Saturday, as was Eastern Vancouver Island and inland sections of the North Coast.Some areas, including communities like Osoyoos and Penticton, are expected to see temperatures close to 40 C, acc
France's champagne producers on Friday called for a cut in the number of grapes harvested this year after sales of the wine fell more than 15% in the first half of the year as customers tightened their belts due to an uncertain economy. Champagne shipments in the first half of 2024 reached 106.7 million bottles, down 15.2% from a particularly high level recorded over the same period of 2023 and closer to the level in 2019. The committee said that this year's harvest in Champagne had suffered from poor weather since the start of the year, including frosts and wet weather which increased mildew fungus attacks in its vineyards.