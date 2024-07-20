Cooler for Sunday, smoke moves in from out of state

CBC

Unhoused Yellowknife resident Benjamin Manuel recently got an upgrade to his living situation — a tent platform for his pop-up tent. His new set-up is located in a wooded area off 48th Street in Yellowknife, about 15 metres back from a larger platform which used to be there. Manuel chose the location himself, and said he is liking it so far."It's comfortable, nobody bothers you, there's no drugging going on around here," he said. "And it's close to the road too in case of emergency."Manuel's ten