Cooler temperatures expected Saturday

- The Weather Network
Fall warmth continues for Canada in November, but will it last?
We expect winter will step onto the playing field across Central and Eastern Canada well before the end of the month
- Yahoo Canada Style
Daylight Saving Time 2024 ends Sunday. How does 'falling back' 1 hour affect our sleep and health?
Gaining an extra hour of sleep might not be as beneficial as we thought when the clocks go back an hour.
- The Weather Network
Snowy surprises can blanket Canada during a typical November
Welcome to the beginning of routine winter weather across Canada
- USA TODAY
Storm tracker: System in Caribbean Sea could soon become tropical depression
The National Hurricane Center said Thursday it is tracking a system in the Caribbean Sea that could soon become a tropical depression.
- CBC
Contaminated soil from Calgary arena site stored as far away as Brooks, Alta.
Every day, a parade of dump trucks arrives at the site of the future Scotia Place arena to pick up contaminated soil.The four hectares (10 acres) of land used to be a parking lot for the Calgary Stampede. Before that, the site was covered with houses as part of the Victoria Park neighbourhood.This fall, workers have been busy digging up two metres of top soil to be hauled away. More than 100,000 tonnes of material has been removed.Bob Hunter, the city's spokesperson for the event centre project,
- The Canadian Press
Spain searches for bodies after unprecedented flooding claims at least 158 lives
BARRIO DE LA TORRE, Spain (AP) — Crews searched for bodies in stranded cars and sodden buildings Thursday as residents salvaged what they could from their ruined homes following monstrous flash floods in Spain that claimed at least 158 lives, with 155 deaths confirmed in the eastern Valencia region alone.
- The Canadian Press
What to know about the unprecedented floods that killed more than 200 in Spain
MADRID (AP) — In a matter of minutes, flash floods caused by heavy downpours in eastern Spain swept away everything in their path. With no time to react, people were trapped in vehicles, homes and businesses. Many died and thousands saw livelihoods shattered.
- The Weather Network - Video
Powerful winds and heavy rainfall threaten end of weekend in B.C.
Multiple rounds of system bringing an unsettled weekend but Sunday evening will feature a particularly strong system. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network has more.
- Canadian Press Videos
Snow in Hawaii? Cold air and moisture deliver snow to the state's tallest mountain
Snow fell on Hawaii’s tallest peak, briefly turning the mountaintop into a winter wonderland this week.
- People
Remains of Overdue Hunter Found in Alaska as Authorities Say He Was Likely Mauled to Death by Bear
Alaska State Troopers identified the victim as Tad Fujioka, 50
- Myrtle Beach Sun News
Will La Niña bring snow to Myrtle Beach, SC this winter? Here’s the latest forecast
La Niña is expected to persist until sometime between January through March 2025. Here’s how that will impact the Myrtle Beach area in South Carolina.
- CNN
Spain hit by deadliest floods in decades. Here’s what we know
Spain is reeling from its worst flooding in decades, after a year’s worth of rain fell in just hours this week in the country’s southern and eastern regions.
- France 24
Why Spain's floods are its deadliest in a generation
Spain is reeling from its worst flooding in decades after a year’s worth of rain fell in a matter of hours this week in the country’s southern and eastern regions. The storm began on Tuesday and has so far killed at least 158, prompting experts to weigh in on the factors contributing to the devastation. Powerful storms turbo-charged by a warming planet, poor urban planning and carelessness combined with catastrophic consequences in Spain’s deadliest floods in a generation, experts told AFP.Autho
- Storyful
Deadly Typhoon Kong-rey Batters Taipei City
Typhoon Kong-rey, known locally as Typhoon Leon, is the largest storm to hit Taiwan in 27 years, according to local news citing the Central Weather Administration (CWA).According to the CWA, Kong-rey’s radius of maximum wind reached 320 km (199 miles), making it the largest storm to hit the island since Typhoon Herb in 1996.The typhoon made landfall along the southeast coast of Taiwan on Thursday, October 31.Footage circulated online shows strong winds and heavy rain near the Chinese Culture University in Taipei City.One person has died as a result of the storm, and 73 are reported injured by local news. More than 200,000 households experienced power or water outages, the report said. Credit: @hsin_2004 via Storyful
- Storyful
Couple and Their Two Dogs Rescued by Boat From Flooded Home
Firefighters in Alzira, Spain, rescued a couple and their two dogs on Tuesday, October 29, as torrential rain caused devastating flooding in the Valencian community.Footage released by Bombers Consorci VLC on Thursday shows firefighters moving through chest-high floodwaters and rescuing a couple and their dogs from their home.At least 158 people were killed and dozens remained missing following the flooding, according to news reports. Credit: Bombers Consorci VLC via Storyful
- BBC
Typhoon Kong-rey makes landfall in Taiwan
The storm is the largest typhoon to directly hit Taiwan in nearly 30 years.
- The Canadian Press
Aggressive deer fatally injures dog in family's yard in Oak Bay, B.C.
OAK BAY, B.C. — Police on Vancouver Island are warning residents to protect their pets during deer mating season after a buck fatally injured a dog in the yard of a home.
- BBC
Search for Spain flooding survivors continues as torrential rain hits another region
More than 200 people are dead and dozens more still missing after torrential rain earlier this week.
- Reuters
Indonesia to respond appropriately to South China Sea incidents, official says
Indonesia's position on the South China Sea remains unchanged and it will respond appropriately to safeguard its territory, an official said on Thursday, after a Chinese coast guard vessel interrupted a survey by Jakarta's state energy firm. Indonesia said last week it had driven the Chinese coast guard ship away three times in just a few days after its presence in waters more than 1,500 km (932 miles) from the Chinese mainland disrupted a survey by a vessel contracted by Pertamina. China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, which it asserts through an armada of coast guard ships, some of which are accused by its neighbours of aggressive conduct and of trying to disrupt energy and fisheries activities.
- USA TODAY
Hurricane center tracking 3 disturbances in Atlantic: Is US at risk?
The National Hurricane Center said Friday it is tracking 3 disturbances in the Atlantic, including one that could soon become a tropical depression.