Cooler temperatures, slight storm chances on Tuesday
We're looking at highs in the lower 90s on Tuesday in the Valley with slight storm chances.
We're looking at highs in the lower 90s on Tuesday in the Valley with slight storm chances.
They don't bite or sting, but the brown marmorated stink bug can cause big problems.
Officials reported a 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck off the B.C. coast Sunday afternoon
Floodwater surged into homes, stranded vehicles and forced water rescues in coastal North Carolina Monday after a tropical storm-like system dumped historic amounts of rain on the area in a matter of hours.
Eyes to the sky for the northern lights Monday evening through early Tuesday after a strong solar flare over the weekend
We modelled the climate during this period and discovered episodes of intense ocean heating.
The vessel experienced some communications issues but felt they were "all good," a U.S. Coast Guard investigation found
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck off the southern tip of B.C's Haida Gwaii on Sunday, followed by a series of aftershocks.According to Earthquakes Canada, the tremors were felt in Sandspit and Masset in the Haida Gwaii archipelago, parts of northern Vancouver Island including Port Hardy and Gold River, and as far as Terrace and Kitimat on B.C.'s mainland.The National Weather Service Tsunami Warning Centre in Hawaii says there is no threat of a tsunami from the earthquake.Victoria-based seismolo
Here’s the latest on Tropical Depression Gordon
In Rolling Hills, 35 homes are set to lose gas Monday, then 50 homes are expected to lose electricity by Wednesday.
Trump threatened to withhold firefighting aid to California as wildfires burned. A firefighters' union called it 'shocking.'
Heavy rain and strong winds impact pasts of the eastern seaboard. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Get ready for another wild week on the Prairies as a slow-moving system creeps north of the border, bringing the threat for strong storms, heavy rain, and large hail. A tornado or two isn't out of the question in northwestern Ontario, either
Xcel Energy is short-circuiting what could have been seven years of bureaucracy and red tape to solar energy to its customers.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he is being investigated for chainsawing off and collecting the head of a whale carcass in the early aughts. During a campaign event on Saturday for Donald Trump, the former independent presidential candidate said he “received a letter from the National Marine Fisheries Institute” shortly after endorsing Trump informing him of the probe.“This is all about the weaponization of our government against political opponents,” he added, telling the crowd that he had responded
Late season storms are bringing a punch with toonie sized hail and heavy rainfall for the prairies and northwestern Ontario this week. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.
A storm currently spinning off the Southeast coast is an example of what meteorologists call a "homegrown" storm.
(Bloomberg) -- Floods across 14 central and West African nations have affected at least 4 million people — rendering many of them homeless — killed about 1,000 and are devastating crops in a region that’s already short of food and plagued by insecurity.Most Read from BloombergPipeline Fire Near Houston Forces Some Residents to EvacuateLondon Mayor Plans to Pedestrianize Busy Oxford StreetAn Artist Reimagines the Spaces of Childhood, With Thorny ResultsAn Affordable Nomadic Home Design Struggles
Several people have died across the Czech Republic, Austria, Romania and Poland following devastating floods.
Hurricane season is quickly (and unexpectedly) falling behind average
Utah firefighters rescued a dog from an apartment blaze that seems to have been caused by cooking, officials say.