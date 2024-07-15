Cooler temperatures this week, warm up expected towards the weekend
Parts of northeastern and southern Ontario are at risk of seeing thunderstorms develop Sunday afternoon
Over 10 earthquakes have been detected off the coast of B.C. since the beginning of July, including a 6.4 magnitude quake on Thursday morning just southwest of Port Alice, with more on the recent seismic activity in B.C. is Dr. Michael Bostock, seismologist at UBC.
Rounds of thunderstorms will kick off this new work week across Ontario, with the risk for strong winds, large hail, and possible rotation. Be sure to remain weather-aware at all times
Two weak twisters were seen in London as hurricane remnants crossed the region on July 10. Both tornadoes have been rated EF0
Several rounds of thunderstorms are possible across southern and eastern Ontario through the day on Monday
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Spade-toothed whales are the world’s rarest, with no live sightings ever recorded. No one knows how many there are, what they eat, or even where they live in the vast expanse of the southern Pacific Ocean. However, scientists in New Zealand may have finally caught a break.
Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good...
Some residents across the Northwest Territories can once again add local eggs to their grocery carts.Produced in Hay River, N.W.T., Polar Eggs are again being sold in stores across the territory. Polar Eggs have been absent from consumer store shelves for nearly two years. The previous owners sold the business last January to B.C. egg farmers Matt Vane and Jeff Bisschop, who have spent the past year preparing for the relaunch. "It's very exciting," Matt Vane said. "It's a big accomplishment for
WOLFVILLE, N.S. — The second bout of deadly flooding in as many years has some Nova Scotia residents and municipal leaders saying it's time for the provincial government to accept that extreme weather is the new normal and make sure people have the tools they need to stay safe.
Keep an eye on the radar throughout the day as storms bubble across the foothills
Meteorologist Shannon Fernando discusses the upcoming weather for Southern Ontario. Muggy and moist conditions will create the perfect ingredients for thunderstorms, with risks peaking in the early morning and afternoon on Monday.
There are big plans in Nova Scotia to build Canada’s largest wind farm— not to provide power to the province but to power North America’s first green hydrogen facility. Green hydrogen is viewed as an environmentally friendly alternative to fossil fuels. But as Global’s Heidi Petracek reports, experts say there are cheaper and greener options.
With around 270,000 homes and businesses still without power in the Houston area almost a week after Hurricane Beryl hit Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday said he's demanding an investigation into the response of the utility that serves the area as well as answers about its preparations for upcoming storms. “Power companies along the Gulf Coast must be prepared to deal with hurricanes, to state the obvious,” Abbott said at his first news conference about Beryl since returning to the state from an economic development trip to Asia. While CenterPoint Energy has restored power to about 2 million customers since the storm hit on July 8, the slow pace of recovery has put the utility, which provides electricity to the nation’s fourth-largest city, under mounting scrutiny over whether it was sufficiently prepared for the storm that left people without air conditioning in the searing summer heat.
Rescuers who helped free more than a hundred dolphins from the Cape Cod shoreline say they've confirmed that the mass stranding that began June 28 was the largest involving dolphins in U.S. history.
GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Vacuums sucked the water out of the seaside inn run by Nick Gaido’s family in Galveston since 1911 as power was still spotty nearly one week after a resurgent Hurricane Beryl swept into Texas. Blue tarp covered much of the torn off roof. Gaido scheduled cleanup shifts for the hotel and restaurant staff who couldn’t afford to lose shifts to the enduring outages.
First, Europe that was socked in by record levels of dust from the Sahara Desert in Africa. The Atlantic appears to have now taken the lead, with dust levels not seen in years across parts of the basin.
Another round of storms could fire up again on Saturday on parts of the Prairies, with the risk for severe weather focused in on parts of Alberta, Saskatchewan and northwestern Ontario
Stormy weather is in the cards again today and tomorrow for Ontario, The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.
A Tropical Wave near Puerto Rico is moving West and can increase rain across Florida on Monday. Temperatures elsewhere will be in the 90s for the dry spots.
The 12-year-old bear had been rehomed at the zoo in January after being rescued from a zoo that was shelled by the Russians.