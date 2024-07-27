Cooler temps for your weekend

Latest Stories
Jasper National Park engulfed in flames: Shocking before and after photos show famous Maligne Lodge burning as Alberta wildfire spreads
- Futurism
Terrifying NASA Video Shows America Spewing CO2 Into Atmosphere
Trapped Gases NASA has released a new visualization that shows copious amounts of carbon dioxide swirling around the Earth's atmosphere. The video shows how concentrations of the gas move across the planet, driven by wind and atmospheric circulation, from January through March 2020. The level of detail is truly astonishing, allowing us to "zoom in […]
- BBC
'Monster' fires may have destroyed half of historic Canadian town
- The Canadian Press
California's largest wildfire explodes in size as fires rage across US West
Thousands of firefighters were battling a wildfire in northern California on Saturday that exploded in size, scorching an area about the size of Los Angeles — one of several blazes tearing through the western United States and Canada amid dry, hot and windy conditions.
- The Weather Network - Video
This typhoon could alter your weather to start August
Typhoon Gaemi is on track to move into the jetstream, impacting our weather here in Canada as we head into the first week of August.More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
- Global News
Jasper wildfire: Firefighters face dangerous escalation
- The Weather Network
Typhoon set to bring a warm start to August for parts of Canada
We could see above-seasonal temperatures to start August thanks to a typhoon in the western Pacific
- Canadian Press Videos
Wood pellets boom in the U.S. raises health and environmental concerns
Wood pellet production skyrocketed across the U.S. South to feed the European Union’s recent push for renewable energy but residents near manufacturing plants -- often those in poor, rural swaths -- believe the process is making people sick. (AP video by Stephen Smith)
- BBC
How decline of Indian vultures led to 500,000 human deaths
A new study links the vulture decline in India to deadly bacteria spread, causing about 500,000 deaths.
- The Weather Network
Tornado strikes a major Canadian metro area on Wednesday
Several confirmed tornadoes hit Ontario and Quebec during severe thunderstorms on Wednesday
- Global News
Jasper wildfire: Rain, cooler weather limiting spread of flames in national park
- CBC
Scientists find rare species in survey of Chignecto Isthmus
For wildlife that can't fly or swim, the only path between New Brunswick and Nova Scotia is across the Chignecto Isthmus.That's why it's important "to maintain the genetic integrity of populations of species that need it," says Sean Blaney, executive director and senior scientist at the Atlantic Canada Conservation Data Centre.The Chignecto Isthmus connects Nova Scotia with the rest of Canada. (CBC News)This isthmus, a narrow strip of land that connects the two provinces, is the focus of a resea
- The Canadian Press
Wood pellets production boomed to feed EU demand. It's come at a cost for Black people in the South
GLOSTER, Miss. (AP) — This southern Mississippi town's expansive wood pellet plant was so close to Shelia Mae Dobbins' home that she sometimes heard company loudspeakers. She says industrial residues coated her truck and she no longer enjoys spending time in the air outdoors.
- USA TODAY
National Hurricane Center tracking 'area of disturbed weather' in the central Atlantic
The National Hurricane Center is tracking an 'area of disturbed weather' in the central Atlantic but don't expect it to survive Saharan dust.
- USA TODAY
'Nightmare': Wildfires burn one of most beautiful places in the world
- The Weather Network
Storm threat develops on Prairies once more, tornado threat renews
Alberta contends with another day of severe thunderstorm opportunity on Thursday, with beneficial rains for the wildfires, while parts of Saskatchewan and Manitoba deal with a period of extreme heat
- Sky News
Wildfires rage across parts of US and Canada - as one town ravaged by 'wall of fire' forcing thousands to evacuate
- Associated Press
More than 350 structures were destroyed by Jasper wildfire in the Canadian Rockies, officials say
- USA TODAY
Last week's CrowdStrike outage was bad. The sun has something worse planned.
In what some have dubbed an "internet apocalypse," activity originating on the sun's surface could cause a massive communications outage on Earth.
- Yahoo News Canada
Canada wildfires 2024: Fire continues raging in town of Jasper, but key infrastructure OK, officials say
