Cooler on the way

- The Canadian Press
Forget the beaver, moose and goose. These are the most Canadian animals
The most Canadian animal? It's not the beaver that marks the nickel, the moose that pervades souvenir shops across the country, the loon that gave the one-dollar coin its nickname, or even the much-maligned Canada goose.
- USA TODAY
Storm tracker: System in Caribbean Sea could soon become tropical depression
The National Hurricane Center said Thursday it is tracking a system in the Caribbean Sea that could soon become a tropical depression.
- People
Remains of Overdue Hunter Found in Alaska as Authorities Say He Was Likely Mauled to Death by Bear
Alaska State Troopers identified the victim as Tad Fujioka, 50
- The Weather Network
First notable blast of snow and ice takes aim at parts of Ontario Thursday
Special weather statements are in effect in parts of northwestern Ontario, where some locales could see their first accumulating snowfall of the season
- HowStuffWorks
What Is the Fastest Snake in the World?
According to a University of Michigan study, snakes won the evolutionary jackpot, partly because of their speed. These stealthy ambush predators can really get moving when they need to chase down prey or escape danger.
- The Canadian Press
Massachusetts ratepayers to pay extra $512M for transmission line for Canadian hydropower
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Three Massachusetts utilities and Central Maine Power’s parent company have agreed that Massachusetts ratepayers must shoulder $512 million in additional costs caused by delays in construction of a power transmission project in Maine that will allow Canadian hydropower to reach the New England power grid.
- The Canadian Press
At least 95 people die in devastating flash floods in Spain
UTIEL, Spain (AP) — Flash floods in Spain turned village streets into rivers, ruined homes, disrupted transportation and killed at least 95 people in the worst natural disaster to hit the European nation in recent memory.
- The Canadian Press
Spain searches for bodies after unprecedented flooding claims at least 158 lives
BARRIO DE LA TORRE, Spain (AP) — Crews searched for bodies in stranded cars and sodden buildings Thursday as residents salvaged what they could from their ruined homes following monstrous flash floods in Spain that claimed at least 158 lives, with 155 deaths confirmed in the eastern Valencia region alone.
- Canadian Press Videos
Snow in Hawaii? Cold air and moisture deliver snow to the state's tallest mountain
Snow fell on Hawaii’s tallest peak, briefly turning the mountaintop into a winter wonderland this week.
- The Weather Network
'Their fur isn't white': 5 facts about polar bears
We visited the polar bear capital of the world to learn more about this incredible species.
- USA TODAY
Heavy rainfall causes flooding in Spain, kills at least 62 people: See photos of damage
Flash flooding in eastern Spain has killed at least 62 people, leaving towns and roads underwater, local authorities said Wednesday.
- The Weather Network
The wait is over: B.C. ski resorts brace for first major snowfall
Snow fell as early as late August across the Rocky Mountains, but now, patience is set to pay off for B.C.'s South Coast this week.
- Reuters
Indonesia to respond appropriately to South China Sea incidents, official says
Indonesia's position on the South China Sea remains unchanged and it will respond appropriately to safeguard its territory, an official said on Thursday, after a Chinese coast guard vessel interrupted a survey by Jakarta's state energy firm. Indonesia said last week it had driven the Chinese coast guard ship away three times in just a few days after its presence in waters more than 1,500 km (932 miles) from the Chinese mainland disrupted a survey by a vessel contracted by Pertamina. China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, which it asserts through an armada of coast guard ships, some of which are accused by its neighbours of aggressive conduct and of trying to disrupt energy and fisheries activities.
- Myrtle Beach Sun News
Will La Niña bring snow to Myrtle Beach, SC this winter? Here’s the latest forecast
La Niña is expected to persist until sometime between January through March 2025. Here’s how that will impact the Myrtle Beach area in South Carolina.
- CNN
Spain hit by deadliest floods in decades. Here’s what we know
Spain is reeling from its worst flooding in decades, after a year’s worth of rain fell in just hours this week in the country’s southern and eastern regions.
- Robb Report
This Luxe 230-Foot Cruise Ship Will Explore the Arctic Circle With Zero Carbon Emissions
Selar's new 230-footer runs on solar and wind power, with just 19 staterooms for 38 guests. It could be cruising the Arctic by 2026.
- The Canadian Press
John Fisher pledges $1 billion to construction of A's stadium in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Athletics owner John Fisher and his family will invest $1 billion into the construction of a stadium in Las Vegas and U.S. Bank and Goldman Sachs will offer a $300 million loan, club executive Sandy Dean said Thursday.
- People
Officials Warn Fla. Residents About Venomous Snakes After 2 Reptiles Are Found in Hurricane Milton Debris
A coral snake and diamondback rattlesnake were found hiding among debris, officials say
- CBC
Keepers of the Water take message to COP16 that Canada's largest river basin needs to be protected
A group advocating for the protection of Canada's largest river basin attended the latest United Nations biodiversity conference to raise awareness about the need to protect its freshwater.Keepers of the Water is a coalition of First Nations, Métis, Inuit, and environmental groups formed in 2006 over concerns about water quality in the Mackenzie River, also known as the Deh Cho, which translates to "big river."Daniel T'seleie, who is Dene from Fort Good Hope, N.W.T., attended the United Nations
- Yahoo News Canada
'A very sad day': Charles, Toronto Zoo's beloved western lowland silverback gorilla dies at age 52
Charles, a beloved western lowland silverback gorilla and longtime mainstay at the Toronto Zoo has died Tuesday of natural causes following a period of “significant health issues,” the zoo announced in a statement.