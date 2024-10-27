Cooler weather returns today

Latest Stories
- The Weather Network
What does a ‘missing’ La Niña mean for Canada’s winter?
La Niña was supposed to be here by now. Where did it go?
- Business Insider
A mega-earthquake could strike the Pacific Northwest any day — and we're not prepared
A huge earthquake and tsunami will someday hit the Pacific Northwest. Predictions of the "Big One" are terrifying, and the government is not prepared.
- FTW Outdoors
Burmese python in Florida tries to swallow 77-pound deer; video
The Conservancy of Southwest Florida on Thursday shared images and video showing a Burmese python attempting to “ingest” a 77-pound white-tailed deer. The adult female python, photographed in South Florida by conservancy biologist Ian Bartoszek, measured 14…
- The Canadian Press
Wind warning for B.C.'s south coast with gusts up to 90 km/h expected overnight
Coastal British Columbia will see strong winds overnight with gusts that could reach speeds of between 90 and 110 kilometres per hour.
- CBC
Strong winds forecast for B.C. coast before more rain moves in
Strong winds are forecast for coastal areas of British Columbia this weekend, potentially causing damage and power outages, before another extended spell of rain hits the region.Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for regions including eastern Vancouver Island, Greater Victoria and parts of Metro Vancouver, with gusts up to 90 km/h expected early Saturday, especially in exposed coastal areas."A frontal system will move across the South Coast tonight bring a period of brief, but strong, g
- The Weather Network
How this hairless creature survives harsh Canadian winters
Canadian winters can be tough on wildlife, but this particular amphibian has a unique coping mechanism to endure the cold and snow
- The Canadian Press
Indonesian forests pay the price for the growing global biomass energy demand
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Enormous swathes of pristine forest are being cut down across Indonesia to supply the rapidly rising international demand for biomass material seen as critical to many countries' transitions to cleaner forms of energy.
- The Weather Network
Halloween looking to be warm in southern Ontario, but will it come with a trick?
Don't put away the shorts and golf clubs just yet, we have another blast of warmth moving into Ontario next week, aligning for a warm Halloween...with a catch
- Global News
Body of man who went missing during B.C.'s atmospheric river found
Breaking: The body of 59-year-old Robert Belding, who went missing during last weekend's atmospheric river is believed to have been found on Friday. Taya Fast has an update.
- The Canadian Press
An abrupt goodbye to a guerilla goldfish aquarium beneath a leaky Brooklyn fire hydrant
NEW YORK (AP) — A makeshift aquarium that popped up this summer in a puddle beneath a leaky fire hydrant has been paved over, to the dismay of neighbors who turned the area into a hangout spot and goldfish shrine.
- The Canadian Press
After years of legal battles, Montreal suburb finally kills deer in park
MONTREAL — A Montreal suburb with a park overpopulated with white-tailed deer says it has carried out the first phase of its cull, with 64 animals killed.
- The Weather Network
Could this be the first 20-degree Halloween in 20 years for southern Ontario?
Don't put away the shorts and golf clubs just yet, we have another blast of warmth moving into Ontario next week, which could perfectly align for a record warm Halloween
- Yahoo Finance
Flood insurance isn't perfect. You should probably buy it anyway.
As climate change makes extreme weather more common, flood risk is growing all over the country. Still, not enough people have flood insurance.
- The Canadian Press
Storm blows away from northern Philippines leaving 82 dead but forecasters warn it may do a U-turn
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Tropical Storm Trami blew away from the northwestern Philippines on Friday, leaving at least 82 people dead in landslides and extensive flooding that forced authorities to scramble for more rescue boats to save thousands of terrified people, who were trapped, some on their roofs.
- KMGH - Denver Scripps
Warm weather for Sunday, rain and snow next week
Denver 7 Stacey Donaldson has your forecast for 10/26.
- BBC
Why are this year's autumn colours so late?
The annual golden display of autumn leaves as the daylight hours fade is down to weather conditions.
- Fox Weather
Plastic bag found in stomach of euthanized whale along Florida coast
St. Johns County Beach Services announced that a necropsy of an emaciated dwarf sperm whale calf found along the coast of Northeast Florida determined that a plastic bag was in its main stomach. After being reported by beachgoers, marine biologists euthanized the animal due to its level of distress.
- Tacoma News Tribune
‘A large Pacific storm system’ to bring rain, gusty winds and maybe thunder to PNW
A cold front also means some snow for the mountain passes.
- Fox Weather
Bryan Norcross: Looking toward November for possible tropical development
Hostile upper-level winds are screaming across the Gulf of Mexico and Florida. They will prevent any potential tropical systems from moving toward the continental U.S. for the foreseeable future, perhaps for the rest of the hurricane season.
- The Weather Network - Video
The potential for power outages Friday into Saturday as a weekend storm nears
Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the forecast details